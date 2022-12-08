Mart romps to 41-14 win over Burton to reach state title game

AUSTIN — Facing a formidable Burton defense that had allowed just one touchdown in the playoffs, Mart’s big-play offense was simply too dynamic and versatile to defend.

Jonah Ross hit Brandon Lundy for two deep touchdown passes while De’Montrel Medlock and JD Bell broke loose for long runs as the No. 1 Panthers romped to a 41-14 win over No. 2 Burton on Thursday night at the Kelly Reese Athletic Complex.

With their lopsided win in the Class 2A Division II semifinal, the Panthers (15-0) advanced to Wednesday’s state championship game against Albany at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“That’s what everybody wanted,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “If you make it to the semifinals, which we have six years in a row, if you don’t get past this game, the feeling is just devastating because you were so close. We’re excited to finish this thing and we got a shot next week.”

Burton (13-1) reached the semifinal by outscoring four playoff opponents 136-7. But its ball control run-based offense was no match for the explosive Panthers, who are on a mission to win their ninth state championship and first title since 2019 after losing to Falls City in last year’s state semifinal.

Bell rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries while Ross hit nine of 13 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Mart’s defense limited Burton to 261 yards total offense and didn’t allow a touchdown until 5:35 remained in the game.

Though the Panthers fumbled twice in the first half, Mart’s defense didn’t allow Burton into the end zone.

“Our offense can put up points in bunches when we get the opportunities,” Hoffman said. “In order to get those opportunities, your defense has to stand up and play well. Once we get a read on people, we put pressure on them with our offense and then we get big leads.”

Burton put together its best drive of the first half on the first possession as it moved 49 yards to the 18 where it faced fourth-and-three.

But Mart linebacker Abram Ross nailed Tyrone Gilmon short of the first down at the 16 to end a drive that took 8:10 off the clock.

Lundy made his first big catch when Jonah Ross hit him behind the Burton secondary for a 48-yard touchdown. Lundy juggled the ball as he crossed the goal line before securing it to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

Burton had a chance to answer by recovering a fumbled Mart punt at the Panthers’ 27. But on fourth-and-four, Lauter missed a pass.

It didn’t take Medlock long to score as he broke loose down the right sideline for a 79-yard touchdown to push the lead to 14-0 with 9:15 left in the second quarter.

Following a Burton punt to the 1, Ross barely squeezed out of the end zone to avoid a safety on first down. But Ross converted third-and-two at the 9 with a seven-yard run.

Lundy made a spectacular play when he leapt for a contested catch at the Burton 30 before gathering himself to run the rest of the way for a 64-yard touchdown pass from Ross to stretch the Panthers’ lead to 20-0 with 2:42 left in the second quarter.

There was plenty of time for the Panthers to score again as Bell busted loose for a 42-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 27-0 with 47 seconds left in the second quarter.

Late in the third quarter, the Panthers ended a 91-yard drive with Medlock’s 21-yard touchdown catch from Ross.

Bell was off to the races again when he exploded up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter to extend Mart’s lead to 41-0.

Burton finally broke through for its first score when Gilmon rammed for a three-yard touchdown with 5:35 left in the game.