Mart’s Roddrell Freeman wins statewide award

Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman captured the Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week honor for 2A in the opening week of the season.
Freeman rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Panthers’ team stats, and also posted nine tackles with four tackles for losses and a sack in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Teague.
The other weekly winners included Tyler Chapel Hill QB Cameron Ford in 4A, Grandview QB Dane Jentsch in 3A and San Antonio Cornerstone Christian QB Lucas Coley for private schools. The 6A and 5A awards will begin when those classifications begin their delayed season later this month. The UIL pushed back the start of the season for the state’s biggest schools in order to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!