 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mart’s Roddrell Freeman wins statewide award
0 comments
top story

Mart’s Roddrell Freeman wins statewide award

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
mart teague

Mart’s Roddrell Freeman leaves Teague’s Sebastian Carter behind on a touchdown in the first half of the Panthers’ season opener.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman captured the Built Ford Tough High School Football Player of the Week honor for 2A in the opening week of the season.

Freeman rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Panthers’ team stats, and also posted nine tackles with four tackles for losses and a sack in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Teague.

The other weekly winners included Tyler Chapel Hill QB Cameron Ford in 4A, Grandview QB Dane Jentsch in 3A and San Antonio Cornerstone Christian QB Lucas Coley for private schools. The 6A and 5A awards will begin when those classifications begin their delayed season later this month. The UIL pushed back the start of the season for the state’s biggest schools in order to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the big Connally-La Vega clash, the UIL's lifting of its longtime ban on TV games, and select the top pound-for-pound teams in Central Texas. Listen at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lorena holds off Franklin in final seconds, 21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert