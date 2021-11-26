Mart sucks all drama out of Wortham rematch, moves on to regional final

MEXIA — Mart’s football players seemingly would not fare very well in the UIL’s One Act Play competition, because most of the games they play feature precious little drama.
This one was no different. The only real intrigue centered on whether Wortham might score against Mart after being outscored 237-0 in the previous four meetings.
The plucky Bulldogs managed to break up the shutout bid with 16 seconds to play, but the No. 1-ranked Panthers nevertheless dominated in a 55-7 pounding of their district mate in the Class 2A Division II regional round on Friday afternoon at Mexia’s Blackcat Field.
Mart (13-0) will move on to face another District 10-2A foe, Chilton, in the regional final at 7 p.m. next Friday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
It says a little something about the quality of a district that went 8-0 through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“We think we have the best district in the state from top to bottom,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “And we’re not trying to be cocky or anything, but we think the success that we’ve had has helped everyone else. They know they’re going to mark this game on their calendar. They’re going to prep for us and they’re going to scheme us up, and we’ve got to play our best week in and week out.
“I’m proud of this team and this coaching staff, and I’m proud of the district. Four teams left in the region. Then we’ll be down to two, and one of us will be guaranteed to be in the semifinals. That’s awesome for our whole district.”
Wortham (7-6) certainly scripted a playoff tale that old Cinderella herself could’ve appreciated. The Bulldogs lost their leading rusher, Tanner Bean, to injury in the second game of the district season. Head coach Chad Coker tinkered and tweaked the Bulldogs’ offense in the weeks thereafter, eventually settling on a bunch formation with multiple backs. And it worked to the tune of couple of upsets over Maud and West Sabine in the first two rounds of the postseason, putting Wortham in the third round for the first time since 2000.
The Bulldogs wanted to make even more history by beating Mart for the first time since 1928, according to research compiled by Scott Batts of Fairfield radio station KNES-FM. And they managed to hold Mart at bay for a series, as the initial Panther possession of the game resulted in a punt after Trey Powell’s third-down pass deep downfield intended for Brandon Lundy fell incomplete, amid a fair amount of contact between the receiver and a Wortham defender.
But Mart hasn’t pitched five shutouts this season — including an earlier 49-0 dusting of Wortham — by accident. The Panthers weren’t about to let the Bulldogs bleed the clock and play keepaway, like Lovelady successfully managed to do for a half or so in the last round.
Mart’s defenders read their keys and swarmed to Wortham’s lead back Dawson Norcross time and again, giving the burly Bulldog very little space to break anything more than a few yards.
“Our defense has fast, athletic guys on the field,” Hoffman said. “It’s set up for spread-type teams, and they’re not that. So, we had to make an adjustment to be physical. We’re not the biggest team in the world, but these kids will hit you. Then when they get upset about something, they’ll turn the volume up even more.”
Mart’s physicality also translates to its well-schooled offensive line, which paved the way for a pair of touchdown runs on the next two Panther possessions. Neven Hickman scooted in on a 13-yard jaunt, while the shifty Powell added a 13-yard TD scurry of his own with 10 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Panthers play at such a rapid pace that they resemble a high-speed train at times. But they’re capable of air travel, too. They looked like Lob City 2.0 on their third score of the game, as Powell launched one to the heavens, and a streaking Brandon Lundy nestled under it and took a couple of steps into the end zone for a beautiful 47-yard TD connection and a 21-0 Mart lead.
Hoffman said that Powell had left a few recent throws short, so it was gratifying to see the QB make the adjustment.
“He underthrew one in the first quarter, and he underthrew a couple last week. Just trying to get him to understand, he’s throwing those deep balls and all he’s got to do is let it rip,” Hoffman said. “Put some air under it and throw it. We’ve got guys who can go get the ball. … That was a nice throw that he had.”
Powell finished 9 of 13 through the air for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including an easy 24-yard strike to a wide-open Jonah Ross with 1:41 left in the first half, giving Mart a 34-0 lead at the break.
The Panthers pitched in plays in all three phases in fueling the blowout. The biggest special teams play came on a nifty 71-yard punt return for a score from Ross in the first half. Offensively, Mart mostly manhandled the Wortham resistance, and once the Panthers get a seam they’re hard to catch. Exhibit A: Klyderion Campbell, who traveled a game-high 108 yards on just three carries, the bulk of it coming on a 70-yard sprint late in the third quarter.
And then there was that aforementioned monstrous Mart defensive unit. Individually, they made some great plays – Ayden Lane shooting into the backfield for a sack of Wortham’s Ryken Lewis, for instance. Collectively, they were unstoppable, thanks to a gang-tackling mindset that nearly earned the shutout. The only hiccup preventing a whitewashing came due to a couple of turnovers from Mart’s freshman scout-team players in the fourth quarter that set up Wortham in prime scoring territory.
The Panthers managed to hold off Wortham after the first lost fumble, but a second giveaway helped set up the Bulldogs’ lone TD, a 2-yard plunge from Norcross with 16 seconds to go. Norcross finished with 91 yards on 31 carries for the Bulldogs.