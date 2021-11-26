Mart sucks all drama out of Wortham rematch, moves on to regional final

MEXIA — Mart’s football players seemingly would not fare very well in the UIL’s One Act Play competition, because most of the games they play feature precious little drama.

This one was no different. The only real intrigue centered on whether Wortham might score against Mart after being outscored 237-0 in the previous four meetings.

The plucky Bulldogs managed to break up the shutout bid with 16 seconds to play, but the No. 1-ranked Panthers nevertheless dominated in a 55-7 pounding of their district mate in the Class 2A Division II regional round on Friday afternoon at Mexia’s Blackcat Field.

Mart (13-0) will move on to face another District 10-2A foe, Chilton, in the regional final at 7 p.m. next Friday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

It says a little something about the quality of a district that went 8-0 through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“We think we have the best district in the state from top to bottom,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “And we’re not trying to be cocky or anything, but we think the success that we’ve had has helped everyone else. They know they’re going to mark this game on their calendar. They’re going to prep for us and they’re going to scheme us up, and we’ve got to play our best week in and week out.