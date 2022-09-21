Mart takes over top spot in statewide rankings; Chilton, Bremond, Jonesboro move up

Mart's closest game of the year — and a loss by No. 1 Albany, which was missing its starting QB and RB — helped the Panthers move into the top spot in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football statewide rankings.

The Panthers (4-0) ground out a 1-point win over No. 9 Centerville, while the previously top-ranked Hawley, a state finalist last year in Class 2A Div. I, built a 26-0 lead on the Lions that Albany couldn't surmount in a 26-14 loss. With the win, the Bearcats remain ranked No. 2 in Division I, one spot ahead of idle Crawford (3-0) and behind No. 1 Timpson.

Class 4A Div. I second-ranked China Spring (4-0) had its title-worthy talent on display in an easy 51-21 win over local foe Connally (3-1), which dropped from No. 10 out of the Division II rankings with its first loss.

Defending state champion Lorena (3-1) showed its toughness while playing up a classification in a 14-6 win against La Vega, keeping its No. 3 ranking in Class 3A Div. I; the Pirates (1-3) are not ranked.

Two other Centex teams moved up one spot in Class 2A Div. II, as rivals Chilton and Bremond (both 4-0) are now Nos. 6 and 9, respectively. The Pirates beat Hearne 21-0 on Friday, while the Rigers outscored Holland, 46-35.

In the six-man ranks, No. 2 Abbott (4-0, Div. I) and No. 7 Oglesby (4-0, Div. II) kept their positions with easy 45-point wins over Bynum and Kopperl, respectively.

On Saturday, Jonesboro (3-1) went on the road to Greenville Christian and posted an emphatic 62-0 victory, moving up three spots in Div. I to No. 4 in the state, thanks to losses by the No. 4 and 5 teams, May and Borden County, plus passing Rankin.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 4, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) Idle 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) Idle 2

3 Southlake Carroll (4-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 51-0 3

4 Duncanville (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 44-6 4

5 Katy (4-0) W: Katy Morton Ranch, 41-20 5

6 Denton Guyer (4-0) W: Prosper, 23-6 6

7 Humble Atascocita (2-1) Idle 7

8 Cibolo Steele (4-0) W: Midland Legacy, 35-28 OT 8

9 Allen (3-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 52-24 9

10 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) W: Irving, 63-0 10

11 Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Temple, 53-18 11

12 DeSoto (3-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 13

13 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) W: San Antonio Taft, 54-13 14

14 Spring Westfield (2-1) Idle 15

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) Idle 16

16 Dripping Springs (3-0) W: Austin High, 77-0 18

17 Austin Vandegrift (3-1) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 41-13 19

18 Prosper (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 23-6 17

19 Round Rock (4-0) W: Round Rock Westwood, 52-7 20

20 Rockwall (3-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 38-31 21

21 Klein Cain (3-0) Idle 22

22 Jersey Village (3-0) Idle 23

23 Waxahachie (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 51-21 24

24 Klein Collins (3-0) Idle NR

25 Trophy Club Nelson (4-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 55-15 NR

Dropped out: No. 12 Katy Tompkins, No. 25 The Woodlands

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Longview (4-0) W: Lufkin, 56-7 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 63-3 2

3 Denton Ryan (2-1) W: Saginaw, 56-0 4

4 Port Arthur Memorial (3-0) W: New Caney Porter, 18-17 3

5 College Station (2-1) Idle 5

6 Richmond Foster (4-0) W: Angleton, 35-7 6

7 Aledo (2-2) W: Azle, 55-20 7

8 Frisco Reedy (4-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 41-37 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (3-1) Idle 9

10 Amarillo Tascosa (3-1) W: Hereford, 56-10 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Argyle (4-0) W: Montgomery, 41-20 1

2 Liberty Hill (3-1) W: Leander Rouse, 49-21 3

3 Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) Idle 4

4 Texarkana Texas (3-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 27-3 5

5 WF Rider (3-1) L: Lubbock-Cooper, 17-14 2

6 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) Idle 6

7 Midlothian Heritage (3-1) W: Burleson, 33-6 7

8 Grapevine (2-1) Idle 8

9 Montgomery Lake Creek (4-0) W: Houston Bellaire, 71-0 9

10 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (4-0) W: Abilene Wylie, 56-49 1

2 China Spring (4-0) W: Connally, 51-21 2

3 CC Calallen (4-0) W: Cuero, 24-8 4

4 Boerne (4-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 52-27 5

5 Anna (4-0) W: Celina, 28-25 6

6 Celina (3-1) L: Anna, 28-25 3

7 Lumberton (3-1) W: Bridge City, 56-7 8

8 Dumas (3-1) W: Plainview, 57-6 10

9 Somerset (4-0) W: Beeville Jones, 43-22 NR

10 Brownwood (3-1) W: Glen Rose, 17-3 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville, No. 9 Beeville Jones

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (4-0) W: Marshall, 42-0 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 31-23 2

3 WF Hirschi (4-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 63-13 3

4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) W: Frisco Memorial, 63-28 5

5 Cuero (3-1) L: CC Calallen, 24-8 4

6 Wimberley (4-0) W: Fredericksburg, 17-14 6

7 Silsbee (4-0) W: Freeport Brazosport, 49-20 8

8 Bellville (4-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 49-14 9

9 Hamshire-Fannett (3-1) W: Splendora, 58-3 NR

10 Madisonville (3-1) W: Caldwell, 63-8 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Glen Rose, No. 10 Connally

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Franklin (4-0) W: Jasper, 41-35 1

2 Mount Vernon (4-0) W: Sabine, 65-28 2

3 Lorena (3-1) W: La Vega, 14-6 3

4 Columbus (4-0) W: Houston North Forest, 70-0 4

5 Grandview (3-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 68-0 5

6 Malakoff (3-1) W: Gladewater, 52-13 6

7 Bushland (4-0) W: Borger, 51-13 8

8 Breckenridge (4-0) W: Eastland, 62-12 9

9 Hallettsville (4-0) W: SA Pieper, 25-0 10

10 Winnsboro (4-0) W: New Boston, 54-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Shallowater

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Gunter (3-0) W: Brock, 21-16 1

2 Holliday (4-0) W: Childress, 28-14 2

3 Newton (3-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 24-21 3

4 Bells (3-1) W: Pilot Point, 56-19 6

5 Canadian (2-2) W: Perryton, 56-14 7

6 West Rusk (2-2) L: Tatum, 49-39 4

7 Henrietta (4-0) W: Archer City, 42-7 8

8 Poth (3-1) W: Schulenburg, 55-0 9

9 Palmer (4-0) W: Rogers, 36-23 NR

10 Lexington (4-0) W: Thrall, 66-12 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Rogers, No. 10 Daingerfield

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Timpson (4-0) W: Waskom, 40-14 1

2 Hawley (4-0) W: Albany, 26-14 2

3 Crawford (3-0) Idle 3

4 Shiner (3-1) W: East Bernard, 49-7 4

5 Refugio (3-1) W: Bishop, 49-0 6

6 Coleman (3-1) L: Llano, 31-6 5

7 Stratford (4-0) W: Vega, 35-8 7

8 Cisco (3-1) W: Jacksboro, 41-28 8

9 Tolar (4-0) W: Comanche, 45-14 10

10 Centerville (2-2) L: Mart, 21-20 9

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) W: Centerville, 21-20 2

2 Burton (3-0) Idle 3

3 Albany (3-1) L: Hawley, 26-14 1

4 Wellington (3-1) W: Spearman 14-13 4

5 Wink (4-0) W: Sundown 56-14 5

6 Chilton (4-0) W: Hearne, 21-0 7

7 Price Carlisle (4-0) W: Mildred, 50-30 8

8 Santo (4-0) W: Rio Vista, 34-7 9

9 Bremond (4-0) W: Holland, 46-35 10

10 Granger (3-1) W: Goldthwaite, 42-26 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Muenster

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (4-0) W: Spur, 58-8 1

2 Abbott (4-0) W: Bynum, 60-8 2

3 May (4-0) W: Garden City, 63-34 3

4 Jonesboro (3-1) W: Greenville Christian, 62-0 7

5 Rankin (3-1) W: Knox City, 50-43 6

6 Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 46-0 8

7 Mertzon Irion County (4-0) W: Highland, 69-24 9

8 Gordon (4-0) W: Live Oak Classical, 69-24 NR

9 Garden City (3-1) L: May, 63-34 4

10 Medina (4-0) W: Bulverde Bracken Christian, 80-34 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Gail Borden County, No. 10 Ira

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (3-0) W: Guthrie, 88-0 1

2 Richland Springs (3-0) Idle 2

3 Cherokee (4-0) W: Bluff Dale, 84-44 4

4 Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 60-0 3

5 Loraine (4-0) W: Ira, 70-34 6

6 Oakwood (4-0) W: Coolidge, 68-22 5

7 Oglesby (4-0) W: Kopperl, 46-0 7

8 Jayton (2-2) W: Petersburg, 40-34 8

9 Sanderson (3-0) Idle 9

10 Paducah (4-0) W: Miami, 92-60 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Bluff Dale

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) L: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 31-28 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 34-14 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) Idle 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) Idle 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 38-7 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos Prep, 64-58 (OT) 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) Idle 2

3 Plano Coram Deo (4-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 54-8 3

4 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Austin Veritas, 54-6 4

5 Lantana Harvest Christian (3-0) W: Irving Faustina, 42-22 5

Dropped out: None