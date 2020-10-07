Mart, University cancel games

On Wednesday, COVID-19 altered this week’s Friday night schedule as the Mart-Bremond district game has been rescheduled and University’s nondistrict contest versus Bryan Rudder has been canceled.

Mart coach Kevin Hoffman told the Trib on Wednesday evening that his team’s District 10-2A D-II clash with Bremond has been moved to Nov. 6. Mart is still scheduled to play Frost on Oct. 16.

University’s game at Rudder has been canceled after a Trojans’ player tested positive for COVID-19, according to University coach Rodney Smith.

The Trojans (1-1) were coming off a 46-35 win over Granbury last weekend while Rudder (2-0) was coming off a 63-56 win against Pflugerville Weiss.

University is scheduled to open District 5-5A Division II play against No. 2-ranked Aledo on Oct. 16 at WISD Stadium.

