Mart vs. Anahuac preview

No. 1 Mart (2-0) vs. Anahuac (1-1)

Site, time: 2 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville

Breakdown: Mart originally had an open date in its schedule for Week 3, but managed to pick up this neutral-site clash with Anahuac. It’ll be the third Class 3A team that the Panthers have played in three weeks, but that hasn’t been issue for those mighty mites from Mart, after previous wins over Teague and McGregor.

Mart’s wheels look as sharp and able to corner as ever, as the Panthers are averaging 362 rushing yards per game, led by RB Kei’shawn Clater (283 yards, 3 TDs) and QB Roddrell Freeman (231 yards, 3 TDs). Defensively, Da’marion Medlock averages a team-best nine tackles per game for the Panthers.

Anahuac – also the Panthers, by the way – was a 5-6 bi-district playoff qualifier in 2019. It isn’t short on speed either, paced by RB Landon Fanus and QB Landon Corbitt. Mart will also have to be aware of WR Zyon Clark’s whereabouts, as Anahuac is capable of going over the top to its big-play threat.

