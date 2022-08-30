Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Staff report
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart.
The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m.
This is at least the third game in Central Texas within the first two weeks to be rescheduled due to a shortage of officials.
The No. 2-ranked Panthers are 1-0 on the season after a 54-0 stomping of Paris Chisum on the road to start the season.
The 10th-ranked Bulldogs enter the week 0-1 after dropping the opener to Crockett, 48-31.
Photos: High school football Week 1 around Waco, Central Texas
La Vega's Bryson Roland runs upfield past Kennedale's Jaylen Webb, right, in the first half of Friday's season opener. No. 7 La Vega won, 34-7. The sophomore running back finished with 237 yards and four touchdowns.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland scores past Kennedale in the first half of the Pirates' season-opening home game Friday night. The Pirates won easily, 34-7.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Devonta Hilliard runs for extra yardage against Kennedale in the first half of Friday's game, won by La Vega, 34-7.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena and China Spring players meet for the coin flip before their season-opening football game at Cougar Stadium on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Kasen Taylor looks for running room around China Spring's Tristan Exline, left, and Jaylen Trotter, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline pulls in a touchdown pass over Lorena's Braylon Henry, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline pulls in a touchdown pass over Lorena's Braylon Henry, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals connects for a touchdown pass to Jadon Porter in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jackson Generals tries to pick up extra yardage against China Spring in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton, right, scores past Lorena's Kasen Taylor, left, in the first half of the Cougars' 38-20 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tristan Exline scores past Lorena’s Conner Pewitt, right, in the first half of the Cougars’ 38-20 win in a battle of defending state champions.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Reid Tedford throws downfield against Mansfield in the Panthers’ 31-14 loss to the Tigers on Friday.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway defensive end Nicolas Wells yanks down Mansfield wide receiver Jacobe Hayes in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dominque Hill heads upfield past the Mansfield defense in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Dominque Hill scores on a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Grayson Martin catches a pass for a touchdown against University's Matthew Marquez.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark runs past University's Travion Degrate after a reception during action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Jaylen Guerrero catches the ball in front of University's Dantrell Degrate in the season opening game Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Grayson Martin is pulled down by University's Dantrell Degrate after catching a pass during action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. The Rockets beat University, 17-15, in season opening action.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark catches a pass in front of University's Travion Degrate during first-half action Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. Robinson built a 17-0 halftime lead and held on for a 17-15 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University's Mekhi Sandolph outruns Robinson's Cody Martinez during season-opening action for both teams Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium. Robinson won, 17-15.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University’s Mekhi Sandolph is tackled by Robinson’s Dylan Olivares.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Kason Ingram passed for a pair of touchdowns and darted for two more on the ground to wing the Eagles to a solid season-opening win over the crosstown Vikings.
Ingram hit on 8 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying five times for 60 yards and two more TDs. Ingram’s favorite target was Isaiah Glenn, who went for 87 yards and a touchdown. Liam Hall paced ECA (1-0) on the ground with 13 carries for 144 yards and two TDs.
The Eagles snuffed out Vanguard’s rushing attack at every turn, holding the Vikings (0-1) to minus-3 yards in 22 attempts. Blake Gonzales led ECA’s defensive charge with 12 tackles, including three for losses, and a pair of sacks.
