Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart.

The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m.

This is at least the third game in Central Texas within the first two weeks to be rescheduled due to a shortage of officials.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers are 1-0 on the season after a 54-0 stomping of Paris Chisum on the road to start the season.

The 10th-ranked Bulldogs enter the week 0-1 after dropping the opener to Crockett, 48-31.