Mart's bi-district game canceled, Panthers advance

The first Central Texas football playoff game to fall victim to COVID-19 is Mart’s opening-round title defense.
Mart coach Kevin Hoffman has announced that the No. 1-ranked Panthers’ Class 2A Div. II bi-district clash with Cumby for this week has been canceled due to COVID cases within the Cumby program. Mart (9-0) will win by forfeit and automatically advance to the area round, where it will await the winner of Lovelady vs. Evadale next week.
“Prayers go out to the players, coaches and community at Cumby ISD,” Hoffman tweeted.
