Mart's Roddrell Freeman named 2A Offensive Player of Year on all-state team

He didn’t go 4-for-4, but Mart’s Roddrell Freeman will still go down as one of Central Texas’ all-time top players.

Freeman was named as the Offensive Player of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team on Monday. He rushed for 1,758 yards and 31 touchdowns while passing for 1,449 yards and 16 additional TDs as Mart’s quarterback. He was a standout player on each of Mart’s three state championship teams from 2018-20, and helped the Panthers return to the state final last fall, where they fell to Windthorst, 22-21.

Freeman was one of four Mart players who made first-team all-state, along with offensive lineman Micah Sauls, all-purpose back Kei’shawn Clater and defensive lineman Ayden Lane. Bremond's Seth Kasowski garnered first-team recognition in the defensive secondary.

Crawford sophomore Breck Chambers and Frost senior Ramon Manrriquez also were selected first-team all-state, as they tied in the voting at the punter position. Manrriquez averaged 42.8 yards per punt, while Chambers went for 40.3.