Mart's Kei'Shawn Clater ready for another rodeo

Then, almost two years ago, they went to see a longtime friend, pro barrel racer and colt starter Traci Pratt, who lives a few blocks from Mart High School. Pratt’s house sits between pens where a small herd of good-looking quarter horses graze on hay and hang out in the shade.

“I’ve known the boys many, many years since they were little tikes,” Pratt said. “They went off and grew up a little bit and they started coming around a little bit in late 2019, early 2020. They expressed some interest of wanting to mess with horses.

“Kei’Shawn has a gift. He’s a very old soul in a young man’s body. He has a way of talking to the horses that most kids his age, especially in the beginning stages, aren’t capable of doing. Bert’s more of a cowboy and Kei’Shawn is the horseman.”

Kei’Shawn Clater and Pratt made a deal. If he worked with the animals both at her house and a ranch near Watt, she would get him his own horse to ride.

As it turned out, Clater’s skill led directly to him picking out his colt. One of the tasks he learned was to help halter break young horses that had never been ridden before. He picked out a young sorrel quarter horse and began earning its trust.