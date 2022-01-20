Mart's Kevin Hoffman reverses call on retirement

Kevin Hoffman’s initial retirement didn’t take.

Hoffman, Mart’s head football coach and athletic director for the past seven years, halted Mart ISD’s search for a new person for the job by telling superintendent Betsy Burnett that he wasn’t quite ready to stop.

Hoffman announced he was retiring on Jan. 10 before changing his mind.

“I struggled with the decision to start with,” Hoffman said. “When I was still up here every day and still going to watch the kids workout and the coaches continue to work and do their thing, that and unfinished business just all kind of added up to I wasn’t ready.”

Burnett and the Mart ISD school board accepted Hoffman's unretirement and he went back to business as usual on Thursday. He said he hadn’t initiated any retirement paperwork other than writing a letter stating that was his intention.

David Smoak first reported Hoffman’s decision on Twitter on Thursday morning. The Trib confirmed the move with Hoffman, who said he could never get comfortable with the idea of retiring after making the initial call.