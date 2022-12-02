Mart's methodical machine: Panthers roll into semifinals with 56-6 pounding of Lovelady

COLLEGE STATION — The Mart machine kept rolling without much resistance Friday night against Lovelady.

Jonah Ross ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 128 yards and a score, and the top-ranked Panthers cruised to the Class 2A Division II Region III championship with a 56-6 win at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Stadium.

Ja’Deriun Bell added 216 yards and two scores rushing for the Panthers, who rolled up 472 total yards in the first half and 651 for the game.

“We’ve been thinking fast and playing fast, and we try to put the defense on their heels,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We want to punish people with our tempo from the very first play, especially at our level where guys have to play both ways.”

Mart (14-0) advances to meet Burton in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Round Rock.

Mart was stopped on fourth down on its first drive of the game but scored touchdowns on its next five possessions.

Ross cracked the scoreboard for the first time by leaping with the ball outstretched over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown with 2:47 to go in the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offensive avalanche occurred in the second quarter.

Ross started it with a 2-yard TD run, then added to it by rolling right and finding Wesley Carroll down the right sideline for a 68-yard score. Bell got into the act by racing 70 yards to paydirt, but Ross one-upped him by sprinting for a 72-yard score.

The Panthers almost added to their total on the final play of the first half, when Bell ran for 50 yards but was pushed out of bounds at the Lovelady 4.

“After we got the ball back (after the first drive), things just continued to click,” Hoffman said. “We just continued to do what we do.”

Lovelady (12-1) had a glimmer of hope early in the second quarter. Trailing 21-0, Shaun Easterling wound up and fired a deep ball to Skylar Pipkin, who was behind the Mart defense and caught it for a 65-yard touchdown.

But the pass was called back on a holding penalty, and the Lions never moved inside the Mart 20 until the fourth quarter.

The Panthers only had the ball for four offensive plays in the third quarter, but they still expanded their advantage.

On Mart’s first snap of the second half, Ross ran for a 57-yard touchdown, and Bell capped the Panthers’ next march with a 13-yard TD scamper early in the fourth quarter.

Mart was finally stopped by itself on the next drive, when it fumbled and Lovelady recovered at the Panther 23. Easterling snuck in from a yard out to get the Lions on the board before Mart capped the scoring with a 5-yard run from Jordan Vincent.

Dayvian Skinner ran for 135 yards on 20 carries for the Lions, who finished with 171 yards despite controlling the ball for more than 33 of the game’s 48 minutes.

“Their coach talked about it in an interview we saw, their deal is, ‘Run the rock, control the clock,’” Hoffman said. “We just told the seven guys in the box, they have to control this thing and make them bounce it. When they bounce it, you safeties have to be ready to tackle. They got us a few times and ran over our undersized safeties. We bent but didn’t’ break.”