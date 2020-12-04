Mart's playoff mastery continues against Tenaha, 54-23

ATHENS — In just a few seconds, it was all over.
Mart scored three touchdowns in four plays to open the game, played solid defense and ran its way past Tenaha, 54-23, in the Class 2A Division II regional final Friday night in Athens. Mart advances to play Falls City in the state semifinals next weekend.
But if you blinked, you might have missed it.
After the Panthers (13-0) stopped Tenaha on fourth down on the opening drive of the game, the three-time defending state champs wasted no time putting this one to bed, scoring three times in a matter of minutes.
First, quarterback Roddrell Freeman waltzed in from 13 yards out. Running back Klyderion Campbell joined the party with a 73-yard touchdown and wideout Keishawn Clater capped off the point outburst with a nifty 53-yard score on a reverse. Just like that, the Panthers were up 21, all but putting this one away.
Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman knows the importance of starting hot, especially against an elite team like Tenaha.
“We want to get off to a fast start against everybody, but these guys are as talented as anyone we have played all year,” he said. “They have some dudes that can play.”
And as Hoffman well knows, Mart has some dudes that can play, too.
Freeman was electrifying, rushing for 365 yards and four scores, including touchdown jaunts of 63 and 70 yards. The tough-nosed, do-everything quarterback was the catalyst to an offense that punted just once the entire game.
Campbell quietly had a great night, scoring three times.
“He is so big and strong, Roddrell did that all last year, playing running back,” Hoffman said. “We are going to run the football. We are a run-first team, but if you don’t watch it, we can go over the top and make some plays with our receivers, which puts a lot of defenses we play against on their heels.”
Trailing 21-0, the Tigers attempted to claw back in the game. Quarterback Trindon Claiborn threw for a score and ran for two more, giving Tenaha a glimmer of hope, pulling to withing 11.
After Freeman’s long touchdown run ended the scoring for the first half and put the Panthers ahead 41-23, Mart’s defense clamped down.
Interceptions by Tristan Holt and Clater led a Panther defense that did not allow any points the final two quarters. Alan Harringer added a sack for a line that put constant pressure on Tenaha’s mobile quarterback.
“Defensively, they couldn’t run the ball at all, and that turned them into an one-dimensional team,” Hoffman said. “And that was our goal.”
The interceptions both came on deep attempts, ending promising Tenaha drives.
“If we know they are going to have to throw it on every down, we can unleash the pass rush and our coverage guys know what’s coming,” Hoffman said.
But it was Freeman and the Panther offense that stole the show Friday, amassing nearly 600 total on a night that was made for a tough-minded, smash-mouth type of offense.
And with just two more wins before the Panthers can snag the elusive fourth title in a row, Hoffman knows games like this one need to be replicated.
“That’s what we want to do each game, run the ball like this,” he said. “Roddrell and our backs are as big and as tough as they come.”
