Mart's playoff mastery continues against Tenaha, 54-23

ATHENS — In just a few seconds, it was all over.

Mart scored three touchdowns in four plays to open the game, played solid defense and ran its way past Tenaha, 54-23, in the Class 2A Division II regional final Friday night in Athens. Mart advances to play Falls City in the state semifinals next weekend.

But if you blinked, you might have missed it.

After the Panthers (13-0) stopped Tenaha on fourth down on the opening drive of the game, the three-time defending state champs wasted no time putting this one to bed, scoring three times in a matter of minutes.

First, quarterback Roddrell Freeman waltzed in from 13 yards out. Running back Klyderion Campbell joined the party with a 73-yard touchdown and wideout Keishawn Clater capped off the point outburst with a nifty 53-yard score on a reverse. Just like that, the Panthers were up 21, all but putting this one away.

Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman knows the importance of starting hot, especially against an elite team like Tenaha.

“We want to get off to a fast start against everybody, but these guys are as talented as anyone we have played all year,” he said. “They have some dudes that can play.”