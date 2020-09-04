Mart's still mighty: No. 1 Panthers hold off McGregor, 43-33

In the second of a four-game stretch against Class 3A opponents, the Mart Panthers went on the road and defeated McGregor, 43-33, Friday night. With the win, the three-time defending Class 2A Division II state champion moved to 2-0 on the year.

Mart went on a milk-the-clock, late-in-the-game 65-yard drive to make the score 43-19 with 5:40 left, but then things suddenly got interesting. McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel connected with Dayton Threadgill for a 39-yard touchdown pass, and then the Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick. About a minute later, McDaniel threw another scoring pass, this time to Ashton Vining.

After the dust settled, it was 43-33, and McGregor was lining up for another onside kick. This time, though, Mart wide receiver DaMarion Medlock smothered the ball, and the Panthers ran out the clock to secure the hard-fought victory. It was the type of win that could pay dividends later in the year and in the playoffs for the battle-tested Panthers.