Marvelous Mart returns: Panthers on the brink of 4th straight title

Every superhero has an origin story.
The Mart Panthers have a lot of them.
Mart’s football history goes back more than 100 years. The Panthers count championship seasons that predate the current playoff and state title format for small schools. But since the state began officially counting, Mart has won eight titles, beginning in 1957.
On Wednesday, the Panthers (14-0) will try to add another one when they face Windthorst (14-1) in the Class 2A Division II final at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Another victory would give Mart four consecutive 2A state championships.
This era of Mart football shines bright and, fittingly, has its own moment of origin.
Asked earlier this week to name a few plays during this run that stand out, Panthers coach Kevin Hoffman and quarterback Roddrell Freeman — separately, and without consulting each other — pointed to the same defensive play.
After coming back from a 14-0 deficit to tie the game against Refugio in the 2017 state final, the Bobcats had the ball in Panthers territory late in the second quarter. Refugio went for it on a fourth-and-eight from the Mart 44, attempting to regain momentum going into halftime.
“Me and my cousin Elijah Green got this big sack and the crowd went wild,” said Freeman, who was a freshman defensive lineman at the time. “We kept on stepping up and kept going.”
Yeah, they did.
On the next play, Mart quarterback Jace Terry hit Jalon Kirven for a 45-yard gain to the Refugio 1. Panthers running back Shatydrick Bailey ran for a touchdown on the play after that and the Panthers had taken a 21-14 lead with 16 seconds left in the first half.
Mart went on to defeat Refugio, 34-21.
And then the Panthers got there again in 2018 and beat Gruver, 76-33.
And then the Panthers got there again in 2019 and beat Hamlin, 25-20.
A year ago, Freeman ran for three touchdowns that gave Mart an 18-14 lead over the Pied Pipers. But it was another defensive play that helped propel the Panthers to the championship.
“We’re in a dogfight with Hamlin,” Hoffman recalled. “The pick-six by Klyderion (Campbell) kind of changed the momentum of the game. It put us in a lead where we could hand the ball to Roddrell and run the clock out.”
Mart celebrated a victory over Hamlin that, in a way, bridged the Panthers from one group of standouts to another. Freeman, Kyler Martin and Chris Bledsoe were among the group of playmakers — Bailey, Tyrek Horne, Terry, Kirven and the like — that combined to win the 2017 and 2018 championships. They were surrounded by sophomores — Campbell, Kei’Shawn Clater, De’Traevion Medlock, Da’Marion Medlock and more — when the Panthers defeated Hamlin.
That was a key factor in getting Mart to this moment.
“The goal is to get there and win one,” Hoffman said. “We feel fortunate that we’ve had the opportunities to do that. The run that we’re on right now is special. … In the history of football for 100 years in the UIL, there’s only been four teams to do it. … We want to be a part of that group.”
In Hoffman’s office, he has a few leftover locker tags from AT&T Stadium. They are the generic versions of those the players receive when they reach high school football’s biggest stage.
Mart senior Micah Sauls has three with his name on them in his room at home. Sauls was a freshman along for the ride, but still on the sideline in 2017. Since then, he’s become an important part of the Panthers’ machine.
He pointed out that there were more dangers than just a bad night against a good team that could have derailed this quest for a championship. This season will forever be known as the COVID-19 year. The pandemic has impacted many lives in many different ways and probably thwarted quite a few promising football teams.
“It’s amazing that we’ve made it this far with all the outside stuff in the world as it is now,” Sauls said. “It’s amazing knowing that we did it this many times and we get to play again.”
Oddly enough, the ever-changing nature of trying to continue a football season while surrounded by virus outbreak and quarantine has equipped the Mart team for this week.
It’s not normal to play on a Wednesday. It’s set up that way for the UIL state championship games to be played at a single site and on television. However, the Panthers, whose district had to resort to playing games every five days to accommodate COVID-19-affected teams, have played on just about every day of the week, including a Monday.
“These kids don’t let anything faze them,” Hoffman said. “They just want to play football. They want to get out on the field and they want to be underneath the lights. They don’t worry about all the outside noise.”
It’s worth noting that the last time Mart stepped on the field with Windthorst — in the second round of the playoffs in 2017 — the Panthers won, 58-16.
Sauls remembers, but he said that doesn’t matter. Mart has to get ready for a challenge and the excitement of that never fades.
“Even though we’ve been there many times, it still feels like our first time ever being there,” Sauls said. “Last year’s team, not many people thought we were going to make it. When we did, we just soaked it in and ran with it.”
