Marvelous Mart returns: Panthers on the brink of 4th straight title

That was a key factor in getting Mart to this moment.

“The goal is to get there and win one,” Hoffman said. “We feel fortunate that we’ve had the opportunities to do that. The run that we’re on right now is special. … In the history of football for 100 years in the UIL, there’s only been four teams to do it. … We want to be a part of that group.”

In Hoffman’s office, he has a few leftover locker tags from AT&T Stadium. They are the generic versions of those the players receive when they reach high school football’s biggest stage.

Mart senior Micah Sauls has three with his name on them in his room at home. Sauls was a freshman along for the ride, but still on the sideline in 2017. Since then, he’s become an important part of the Panthers’ machine.

He pointed out that there were more dangers than just a bad night against a good team that could have derailed this quest for a championship. This season will forever be known as the COVID-19 year. The pandemic has impacted many lives in many different ways and probably thwarted quite a few promising football teams.