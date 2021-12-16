Masters of the moment: Lorena rolls over Brock for 35-18 state title victory

ARLINGTON — Lorena head football coach Ray Biles was the very picture of looking like you’ve been there before as he lifted the state championship trophy and handed it to his players.

That’s how the Leopards played all afternoon, too.

Lorena won every phase for most of the game and, in doing so, rolled over Brock, 35-18, on Thursday in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium.

Biles had given his team a Hoosiers-esque speech about taking the game for what it was. The red-and-black-clad Leopards showed they believed their leader.

Brock had reached the state championship game twice in the last seven seasons, while Lorena hasn’t been here since 1989.

But who would’ve known?

“There’s a lot of leadership right here,” Biles said, pointing to the seniors on the postgame press conference podium. “The moment wasn’t bigger than we were. We talked about that. It’s going to be there. That field, we discussed, is 120-by-53 (yards) and once you get hit in the schnoz, it’s on. I thought they responded very well to that and then they just played play after play after play.”