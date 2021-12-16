Masters of the moment: Lorena rolls over Brock for 35-18 state title victory

ARLINGTON — Lorena head football coach Ray Biles was the very picture of looking like you’ve been there before as he lifted the state championship trophy and handed it to his players.
That’s how the Leopards played all afternoon, too.
Lorena won every phase for most of the game and, in doing so, rolled over Brock, 35-18, on Thursday in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
Biles had given his team a Hoosiers-esque speech about taking the game for what it was. The red-and-black-clad Leopards showed they believed their leader.
Brock had reached the state championship game twice in the last seven seasons, while Lorena hasn’t been here since 1989.
But who would’ve known?
“There’s a lot of leadership right here,” Biles said, pointing to the seniors on the postgame press conference podium. “The moment wasn’t bigger than we were. We talked about that. It’s going to be there. That field, we discussed, is 120-by-53 (yards) and once you get hit in the schnoz, it’s on. I thought they responded very well to that and then they just played play after play after play.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Lorena’s Rhett Hanson took a shotgun snap as the wildcat QB on third-and-goal from the Brock 6. He appeared to be stopped at the 5, but at the last second pitched to Cason Pitts, who ran the final five yards for a touchdown.
The nifty bit of improv put the Leopards ahead 35-12 with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. At that point, it was going to take a miracle for the Eagles to get back in the game.
After Brock answered with a quick TD, Leopards receiver Kasen Taylor made sure that a miracle wasn’t going to happen. He fell on the ensuing onside kick and the Leopards successfully ran out the final 1:22 of the contest.
With that, Lorena (14-2) claimed the second football state championship in school history. John Henry led the Leopards to the 1987 2A title and his son, sophomore linebacker Braylon Henry, made 7.5 tackles with a sack and an assisted tackle for loss in the victory over Brock.
Meanwhile, Lorena seniors swept the player of the game awards.
Hanson, who rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns, earned Offensive Player of the Game and Baxter Bankston claimed the defensive honor with 3.5 tackles for losses of 13 yards among his five stops.
Lorena came out clicking on the offensive end as the Leopards scored on their first two possessions.
Quarterback Ryne Abel threw deep to tight end Khi Ritchie on the second offensive play of the contest, moving Lorena into Brock territory at the Eagles’ 27. Abel connected with Jadon Porter for another key first down to the Eagles’ 4 and Hanson took over from there.
On second-and-goal from the 2, Hanson lined up as the wildcat QB and burrowed into the end zone for the initial lead.
Leopard defenders Henry and Pitts combined for a tackle for loss on Brock running back Kutter Wilson that stalled the Eagles’ first possession just across midfield.
A Brock punt pinned Lorena at its own 2, setting the stage for a 98-yard drive. Hanson did some of the dirty work to get the Leopards away from their own goal line and Abel mixed in a nine-yard completion to Taylor.
Then Hanson came up with the biggest play of the first half. He found a seam around the left side, broke a tackle and streaked into the Brock secondary. With a couple of Eagles giving chase, Hanson managed to break another tackle and skirt the sideline at the end of a 54-yard touchdown run.
He didn’t take much credit for the thrilling run, though.
“It was (Elijah) Turley and the guys blocking, opening up holes made it easy for me just to run through the hole,” Hanson said. “I get out there and I see Porter and (Camden) Brock out there blocking for me and it’s just a home run.”
The long TD romp put Lorena in front, 14-0, less than seven minutes into the game.
Brock put together its lone scoring drive of the first half in response to the Leopards’ second touchdown.
Eagles receiver Elijah Potts hauled in a 47-yard pass over the defense of Colton Dale that converted a third-and-eight and set up the Brock offense at the Lorena 17. Wilson capped the 80-yard drive with a three-yard run into the end zone on the first play of the second quarter.
That would be the final points of the first half as the Leopards went to the break with a 14-6 lead.
Lorena gave up a turnover when the ball popped out of Hanson’s grasp early in the second quarter.
Brock recovered at the Leopard 42, but the Lorena defense stood strong. Bankston and Henry sacked Eagles quarterback Tyler Moody on back-to-back plays, helping eventually push Brock back into a fourth-and-25 from its own 43.
“I was screaming to everybody, ‘Hey, we need to get a stop right now,’” Bankston said. “And so I just knew we needed something big to change the tide of momentum and get us back the ball.”
Hanson carried 13 times for 103 yards in the first half, but he seemed to be getting fatigued in the second quarter as he was also playing snaps at defensive end. He had just three carries for four yards in the period.
The Leopards’ running back was doing double duty as backfield mate Reed Michna suffered a sprained ankle last week against Lago Vista. Michna suited up but didn’t play.
And Hanson bounced back in the third quarter. He lined up at wildcat QB on Lorena’s first four offensive plays of the second half and cut through the Eagles defense. His 34-yard gain to the 2 set up a one-yard plunge on second-and-goal from the 1, boosting the Leopards’ advantage to 21-6.
Abel passed for 103 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Brock that gave Lorena a 28-12 lead with 27 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Leopards came into the state championship game on the strength of winning five playoff games by an average of more than 38 points.
It was no fluke.
“There was a reason they were just smoking everybody they played,” Brock coach Billy Mathis said. “It wasn’t because they were getting lucky or they were playing a bunch of powder puffs. They were playing good football teams. They’re that good.”