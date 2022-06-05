Matchups all set for Centex's trio of state-bound baseball teams

The stage is set for Central Texas’ three state-bound baseball teams.

China Spring (32-8) will face Argyle (34-3-1) in the Class 4A semifinals of the UIL Baseball State Championships at 1 p.m. Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. The Cougars clinched their eighth state tournament appearance in school history — and first since 2000 — when they swept Carthage in a pair of tight games in the Region III-4A final. China Spring and Argyle met once in the regular season, with the Eagles capturing a 6-0 shutout win.

Valley Mills (28-2-2) will draw New Home (33-3) in the Class 2A state semis at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The Eagles are fresh off a stunning sweep of district rival Bosqueville, which had beaten Valley Mills twice in the regular season. Valley Mills will be making its seventh state appearance and second in the past four years.

In the 1A semis, Abbott (21-3-2) faces D’Hanis (26-3) at noon Wednesday at Dell Diamond. The Panthers, unbeaten in the playoffs at 8-0, will be making their fourth state appearance all-time.

All three of the potential Centex state championship games are on Thursday. The 1A state final is at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond, while the 2A final follows at noon on that same field. The Class 4A title game is is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Disch-Falk.