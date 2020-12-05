May outguns Blum in overtime in wild state semifinal, 92-86

DUBLIN — Blum gave it everything it had, but came up just a little short.

May outgunned the Bobcats, 92-86, in overtime in a wild, back-and-forth Class 1A Division I football state semifinal clash on Saturday night at Dublin’s Cervetto Field.

May (13-1) advances to face Sterling City in the 1A Div. I state championship game at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Sterling City outlasted Borden County, 48-40, in overtime in Saturday’s other state semifinal contest. Blum, the defending state champion, closes out its season at 9-4, just a win shy of reaching Jerryworld for a second straight season.

The game was fast-paced and frenetic throughout, fitting of the state semifinal stage. The teams fought to a 52-all tie through the first half. Blum moved ahead 86-78 with four minutes to go on an Ivan Rawls touchdown catch. But the Tigers didn’t need long to tie the game, as they zipped downfield on a long run before Korbin Bass capped off the march with a 1-yard TD run with 3:23 to go. The ensuing PAT kick tied things at 86.

Blum had a chance to win it in regulation, but Trey Bullard’s fourth-down pass to Koby Clinkscales with 38 seconds to go stalled at the May 11-yard line, two yards shy of the first down marker.