May outguns Blum in overtime in wild state semifinal, 92-86

DUBLIN — Blum gave it everything it had, but came up just a little short.
May outgunned the Bobcats, 92-86, in overtime in a wild, back-and-forth Class 1A Division I football state semifinal clash on Saturday night at Dublin’s Cervetto Field.
May (13-1) advances to face Sterling City in the 1A Div. I state championship game at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Sterling City outlasted Borden County, 48-40, in overtime in Saturday’s other state semifinal contest. Blum, the defending state champion, closes out its season at 9-4, just a win shy of reaching Jerryworld for a second straight season.
The game was fast-paced and frenetic throughout, fitting of the state semifinal stage. The teams fought to a 52-all tie through the first half. Blum moved ahead 86-78 with four minutes to go on an Ivan Rawls touchdown catch. But the Tigers didn’t need long to tie the game, as they zipped downfield on a long run before Korbin Bass capped off the march with a 1-yard TD run with 3:23 to go. The ensuing PAT kick tied things at 86.
Blum had a chance to win it in regulation, but Trey Bullard’s fourth-down pass to Koby Clinkscales with 38 seconds to go stalled at the May 11-yard line, two yards shy of the first down marker.
In overtime, May’s Kaden Halk broke off a 25-yard TD run on the Tigers’ first play of the extra period. Blum blocked the PAT kick, so a touchdown and a PAT would win it for the Bobcats.
But they ran out of gas, gaining only four yards on their first three plays before Bullard hit Tucker Willingham on fourth down, and the receiver slipped down short of the first down marker to end the game.
