May turns back Abbott in 1A state semifinals, 50-48

DUBLIN — Abbott gave it all with a second-half surge to be remembered, but couldn’t quite catch up.

Defending state finalist May will get another shot at a state crown after holding off a wild rally from the Panthers, 50-48, in the Class 1A Division I state semifinals on Saturday night.

Abbott (13-1), which entered the night hoping to reach the state final and make a run at the second championship in school history, dug a big hole, as the Panthers fell behind 30-16 at the half.

But Abbott scored 32 second-half points to put a scare into May (14-0), and took its first lead with 7:46 to play, 40-36. But three minutes later, the Tigers’ Avery Williford scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard run, and the Panthers never regained the lead again.