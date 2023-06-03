CLEBURNE – The Comma wanted to put an exclamation point on the season.

But West couldn’t put together enough offense as Maypearl pitchers Billy Teague and Baley Ray combined for a three-hitter to pull off a 2-1 win on Saturday night to advance to the Class 3A state semifinals.

After Maypearl’s Tanner Terry spun a no-hitter in a 2-0 win in Thursday’s regional finals opener, the Trojans (29-5) had the momentum after a 4-1 win in Friday’s second game.

But the Trojans managed just one hit and an unearned run in 4.2 innings against Teague and picked up two hits in the final 2.1 innings against Ray.

“You just have to tip your cap sometimes,” said West coach Phil Berndsen. “Our guys battled and battled, but sometimes they get the better of you. They left it all on the field. We had the tying run on base in the end. They did a good job of commanding the zone and staying down in the zone and forcing weak contact. At the end of the day we didn’t put it together like we needed to.”

Though the Trojans didn’t reach the state tournament, he’s proud of what his team accomplished. Losing twice to Maypearl in District 17-3A play, the Trojans pushed the Panthers to the brink in the best-of-three playoff.

The game ended when catcher Tyson Brooks threw out West’s Tyler Ray at second base on a stolen base attempt.

“You see the passion and tears at the end,” Berndsen said. “A lot of those tears are tears of disappointment. But little do they know a lot of those tears are tears of joy because of what they left the program with and what they did this year. It’s something they can be very proud of.”

Pitching his first game in the playoffs, West’s Jacob Boggs only gave up one run in the first four innings when Baley Ray opened the third with a homer over the right-field fence.

“He did his job and did what we needed to do to be in position to win,” Berndsen said. “He was a first-team all-district pitcher last year, so I wasn’t scared a bit. He did exactly what I thought in my heart and mind that he would do.”

The Trojans were fortunate that the Panthers (32-3) hadn’t done more damage.

Boggs walked Ray and Cord Rager in the first inning, but got out of trouble when he got Terry to ground into a force out.

In the second inning, Morgan Brooks walked and Nolan Spence singled. But Brooks was thrown out at third base by catcher Gus Crain.

Walks finally caught up to West in the fifth when reliever Braxton Davis walked Terry with the bases loaded to take a 2-0 lead after he had walked Teague, Ray and Rager.

Bur Brayden Slovak opened the fifth with West’s first hit and moved to second when Teague hit Ray with a pitch. Boggs then grounded back to Teague, who threw to second baseman Brooks for the force out. Trying to complete the double play, Brooks threw wildly past first base as Slovak came home for the Trojans’ run to cut the lead to 2-1.

Baley relieved and induced Easton Paxton to ground into a force out at second to end the inning.