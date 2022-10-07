McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville

GATESVILLE — Welcome back, Jelani McDonald.

Connally’s senior quarterback was hurt Sept. 9 against Cameron Yoe, missed the next two games and played sparingly last week, but he was back in the starting lineup and delivered Friday night.

McDonald threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and a score, and the Cadets dominated the second half en route to a 35-6 win at McKamie Stadium in In the District 4-4A Division II opener for both teams.

“It’s a big difference (having McDonald back),” Connally coach Terry Gerik said. “He’s a team leader. He’s one of our captains, and everybody feels comfortable with him. That’s not saying the other kids haven’t been doing a good job, but they know who he is and what he’s about.”

Kiefer Sibley added 102 yards rushing for the Cadets (5-2, 1-0), who outscored the Hornets 28-0 after halftime.

It was 7-6 in the third quarter when Connally’s game-breaking ability began to show. McDonald connected with Ke’Are Riley on a 36-yard touchdown, and on Gatesville’s next possession, Kaiden Turner sniffed out a screen pass, intercepted it and rumbled 30 yards for a touchdown to turn it into a 21-6 Connally lead with 2:16 left in the third quarter.

“(Turner) did exactly what he was taught to do,” Gerik said. “I’m super proud of him.”

That was two touchdowns in 1:31 for the Cadets, and they were never challenged after that. McDonald’s second touchdown pass came early in the fourth, when Issacc Perez slipped behind the Gatesville defense for a 49-yard score with 10:04 remaining in the game, and McDonald ran in the final tally from 10 yards out with 6:48 to go.

“We had way more energy (in the second half),” McDonald said. “Going into halftime, we knew we were straight, so we just had to have the mindset to do what we needed to do. Us doing that just proved we were way better than that 7-6 at halftime.”

Gatesville moved inside the Connally red zone three times in the first half and reached the 22 on another march and came away with only two Javier Bonilla field goals to show for it.

Connally started the game with the ball on the Gatesville 34 after a botched onside kick, but the Cadets threw a backward pass that lost 9 yards and couldn’t convert on fourth down.

Gatesville (5-2, 0-1) took over at its own 34 and picked up two key fourth downs on a scoring march. The first was a 36-yard run from Lawson Mooney on a fake punt, and the second was an 8-yard pass from Jacob Newkirk to Kyle Shafer on fourth-and-7 at the Connally 20.

The drive stalled after that, and Bonilla drilled a 27-yard field goal to break the scoreless tie with 4:04 to go in the first quarter.

Connally’s second march started in prime field position after another failed onside kick. The Cadets moved 53 yards in nine plays, and Kobe Black slammed into the end zone from 3 yards out to put them in front with 12 ticks remaining in the opening quarter.

Adrian Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards to the Connally 19, and the Hornets reached the 2 before settling for another Bonilla field goal, this time from 19 yards, to pull within 7-6 at the 9:01 mark of the second quarter.

“Our defense was huge in the first half, and it kept our morale up,” Gerik said. “The kids just kept talking. ‘We’ve got this. Don’t worry about this. We’ve got this.’ I’m just proud of them.”

Gatesville’s offense managed 172 total yards and turned the ball over three times. LJ Hall led the Hornets with 44 yards rushing, while Jacob Newkirk threw for 84 yards but was intercepted twice.