McGregor 36, Clifton 20
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

McGregor 36, Clifton 20

McGregor took a big step forward last season and the Bulldogs are back for more in Mike Shields' third year at the helm.

In McGregor, Bulldogs QB Chad Lorenz ran roughshod over the Cubs, picking up more than 20 yards per carry and leading McGregor to a win in its final nondistrict game.

Lorenz finished with an eye-popping 311 rushing yards on 15 totes and found the end zone three times. In doing so, he outdueled his Clifton counterpart, Riley Finney, who rushed for 132 yards and tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to keep the Cubs in the game.

McGregor linebacker Nicky Nieves and defensive lineman Oliver Jenkins disrupted the Clifton offense as they combined for 28 tackles, 3 TFLs and a forced fumble.

The Bulldogs (2-2) open district at Rockdale next week, while the Cubs (0-4) start district play at Riesel.

