McGregor 41, Arlington Oakridge 23

In Arlington, McGregor mixed run and pass to great effect as the Bulldogs picked up a road win over the Oakridge Owls.

McGregor running back Chad Lorenz rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and also had a touchdown catch, fueling the Bulldogs running game.

Meanwhile, McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel kept up his excellent play of the start of this season as he completed 14 of 20 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Bulldogs (2-2) have won back-to-back games going into their District 11-3A D-I opener against Rockdale next week.