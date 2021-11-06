 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGregor 53, Caldwell 14
0 comments
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

McGregor 53, Caldwell 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McGregor

McGregor's Chad Lorenz

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

In McGregor, Bulldogs QB Chad Lorenz capped his high school career with a sparkling performance. Lorenz passed for 229 yards and a couple of touchdowns and ran for 140 yards and two more TDs to lift McGregor to a season-ending victory.

Lorenz earned second-team Super Centex as a utility player in 2020 when he helped McGregor reach the playoffs. He switched from running back to quarterback this season and put up impressive numbers despite the Bulldogs missing the playoffs. Lorenz finished this campaign with more than 1,300 rushing yards and better than 1,000 passing yards.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert