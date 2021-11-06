McGregor 53, Caldwell 14

In McGregor, Bulldogs QB Chad Lorenz capped his high school career with a sparkling performance. Lorenz passed for 229 yards and a couple of touchdowns and ran for 140 yards and two more TDs to lift McGregor to a season-ending victory.

Lorenz earned second-team Super Centex as a utility player in 2020 when he helped McGregor reach the playoffs. He switched from running back to quarterback this season and put up impressive numbers despite the Bulldogs missing the playoffs. Lorenz finished this campaign with more than 1,300 rushing yards and better than 1,000 passing yards.