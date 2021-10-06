McGregor cross country meet highlights district slate

As the weather cools, you might be more likely to take a jog around the neighborhood. And yet high school cross country teams have been hard at it since August.

Over the course of the next week, UIL district meets will take place and champions will be crowned. These are key benchmarks for Central Texas high schools as they try to build up stamina and qualify for the UIL State Championships Nov. 5-6 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Waco High and Midway will compete at the District 11-6A meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on Oct. 14. One of the first (and perhaps most competitive) meets on the docket arrives Monday when McGregor hosts the District 17-3A meet. In addition to the host Bulldogs, other schools competing in the 17-3A race include Lorena, Harmony, Clifton, Riesel, Troy, West and Whitney.

Other district meets of note involving Centex schools include 12-6A (Oct. 14 in Belton), 14-5A (Oct. 14 in Midlothian), 18-4A (Monday at Connally), 19-3A (Oct. 13 at Caldwell), 17-2A (Oct. 13 at Moody), and 18-2A (Oct. 13 at Battle Lake Golf Course).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.