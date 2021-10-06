 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGregor cross country meet highlights district slate
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

McGregor cross country meet highlights district slate

{{featured_button_text}}
Midway cross country meet (copy)

Runners in the 5A/6A varsity girls race compete at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational last month. District cross country meets for UIL teams will take place over the next week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

As the weather cools, you might be more likely to take a jog around the neighborhood. And yet high school cross country teams have been hard at it since August.

Over the course of the next week, UIL district meets will take place and champions will be crowned. These are key benchmarks for Central Texas high schools as they try to build up stamina and qualify for the UIL State Championships Nov. 5-6 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Waco High and Midway will compete at the District 11-6A meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on Oct. 14. One of the first (and perhaps most competitive) meets on the docket arrives Monday when McGregor hosts the District 17-3A meet. In addition to the host Bulldogs, other schools competing in the 17-3A race include Lorena, Harmony, Clifton, Riesel, Troy, West and Whitney.

Other district meets of note involving Centex schools include 12-6A (Oct. 14 in Belton), 14-5A (Oct. 14 in Midlothian), 18-4A (Monday at Connally), 19-3A (Oct. 13 at Caldwell), 17-2A (Oct. 13 at Moody), and 18-2A (Oct. 13 at Battle Lake Golf Course).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the NFC East the Dallas Cowboys' division to lose?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert