McGregor defense makes timely plays in 24-16 win over Cameron Yoe

All season long, the McGregor Bulldog offense has been the strength of the team. However, with a playoff berth on the line, it was the defense that stepped up huge against Cameron Yoe, leading McGregor to a 24-16 victory Friday.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2 in District 11-3A Div. I) recorded four interceptions, and the biggest one was turned in by senior senior defensive back Dayton Threadgill. With 40 seconds left in the game, the Yoemen faced 4th-and-7 from the McGregor 10-yard line. Cameron quarterback Ryan Muniz lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone, but Threadgill raced to the boundary and hauled in in, sending the team and the home crowd into a frenzy.

“The defense did such a great job,” second-year McGregor head coach Mike Shields said. “We are so proud of the kids.”

After falling behind 24-0, Cameron (4-5, 2-4) almost came all the way back. Two second-half touchdowns and two successful 2-point conversions led to the late drama. After giving up late leads earlier in the year, including a key district game at Academy, this time the Bulldogs stood tall.

“We kept our composure,” Shields said, “and that was huge. “We’ve been preaching it all year, and they came through.”