McGregor defense makes timely plays in 24-16 win over Yoe

All season long, the McGregor Bulldog offense has been the strength of the team. However, with a playoff berth on the line, it was the defense that stepped up huge against Cameron Yoe, leading McGregor to a 24-16 victory Friday.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-2 in District 11-3A Div. I) recorded four interceptions, and the biggest one was turned in by senior senior defensive back Dayton Threadgill. With 40 seconds left in the game, the Yoemen faced 4th-and-7 from the McGregor 10-yard line. Cameron quarterback Ryan Muniz lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone, but Threadgill raced to the boundary and hauled in in, sending the team and the home crowd into a frenzy.
“The defense did such a great job,” second-year McGregor head coach Mike Shields said. “We are so proud of the kids.”
After falling behind 24-0, Cameron (4-5, 2-4) almost came all the way back. Two second-half touchdowns and two successful 2-point conversions led to the late drama. After giving up late leads earlier in the year, including a key district game at Academy, this time the Bulldogs stood tall.
“We kept our composure,” Shields said, “and that was huge. “We’ve been preaching it all year, and they came through.”
McGregor opened the scoring in the first quarter with an impressive 14-play, 80-yard drive. The Bulldogs converted two fourth downs on the drive, and junior running back Chad Lorenz finished it with a 25-yard touchdown run.
A few minutes later the Yoemen went on a long 16-play drive of their own, but came away empty when McGregor forced an incompletion on fourth down. On the very next play, Bulldog senior quarterback VeAndre McDaniel hit wide receiver Deondre Parker over the middle for 59 yards. It was a huge momentum swing, as a potential 7-7 game quickly became 14-0 when Lorenz found the end zone again five plays later.
In addition to Threadgill’s game-sealing pick, Caleb Carmichael, Darieus Dixon and Lorenz added interceptions. On offense, Threadgill added a 72-yard grab that set up a 21-yard field goal by freshman kicker Kaiser Medina.
The Bulldogs finished 4-1 at home, with their only loss coming to Mart. District wins over Rockdale, Troy and now Cameron Yoe — all at home — have the Bulldogs primed for their first trip to the playoffs in three years. They travel to Caldwell next week to close the regular season.
McDaniel finished 6-of-13 for 190 yards through the air, while Lorenz had 112 tough yards on 26 carries.
