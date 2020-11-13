McGregor falters after quick start in bi-district playoff loss, 57-13

HUTTO — McGregor’s first trip to the playoffs since 2017 started with a bang, as senior quarterback VeAndre McDaniel scored on a 46-yard touchdown run two minutes into their Bi-District battle with Yoakum.

The red-zone scamper energized the large McGregor crowd that made the drive south, but unfortunately, that was just about all that went right for the resurgent Bulldogs, as they fell to a powerful Yoakum squad 57-13 to conclude their 2020 campaign.

After being picked to finish last in District 11-3A by one publication, McGregor emerged as one of the area’s biggest regular-season success stories, as they finished second in the rugged district. However, Yoakum — also the Bulldogs — apparently knew quite a bit about ruggedness themselves. They dominated both lines of scrimmage Friday, and gashed McGregor repeatedly with huge runs.

Even when things went well, McGregor could not keep the momentum. Following a 6-yard touchdown run by junior running back Chad Lorenz late in the first quarter, the extra point was blocked by Yoakum defensive back DeAndre Johnson. He picked up the ball and ran 88 yards for a rare 2-point defensive conversion. Just like that, instead of 14-14, it was 16-13.