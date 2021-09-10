McGregor finds its groove in comfortable win over Jarrell, 36-17

JARRELL — Seeking its first win of the season, McGregor needed a commanding second half.

Leading 22-17 after the first two quarters, the Bulldogs kept Jarrell out of the end zone for the final 24 minutes while scoring a few touchdowns of their own, downing the Cougars, 36-17, on what was easily the McGregor’s best game of the season.

Sebastian Torres scampered in from inside the 10 to push the lead to 29-17 in the third quarter, but it was Darieus Dixon’s speed that put the game away for good, as the junior took the sweep handoff 94 yards to the house, outrunning half of Jarrell in the process. McGregor (1-2) then put their foot on the throats of Jarrell (2-1), watching Zach Ainsworth picked off an Andrew Knebel pass in the end zone to stuff Jarrell’s best drive of the second half.

But the Bulldogs’ dominating performance wasn’t always the case. The Cougars drew first blood after an interception of McGregor quarterback Chad Lorenz saw running back D.J. Warren ease his way in for a score from a yard out. Unfazed, Lorenz called his own number on McGregor’s next drive, scampering in from 40 yards out to tie the game.