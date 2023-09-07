McGregor likes to call its cross country teams the “Distance Dogs,” and the latest batch seems to be capable of carrying on that successful legacy.

The McGregor girls won the team title at last Saturday’s 12th annual McGregor Invitational at Bluebonnet Park. The Lady Bulldogs turned in two top 10 runners in racking up a winning score of 73 points, headlined by freshman Jessika Valdez’s third-place effort.

Lorena’s girls, another steady cross country performer, placed second in the team race. The Lady Leopards were led by freshman Jaylah Fish in first place overall, who completed the two-mile course in 12:08.50. Lorena senior Landry Wagoner was second in the field among scoring runners at 12:23.50.

In the boys’ race, Gatesville placed five runners in the top 12 in breezing to the team title with 44 points. Jack Armstrong topped the Hornets in fifth overall.

McGregor’s Benjamin Castro won individual gold, charging through the 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:55.90, nearly 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Carlos Jose Cortez of Troy.