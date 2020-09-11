McGregor puts first win of 2020 in lockbox, 56-35

The McGregor Bulldogs secured their first win of 2020 in a big way, downing Jarrell, 56-35, Friday night at home to move to 2-1 in non-district action.
The game was a bit of a track meet, as neither team punted, and together they combined for 933 yards of offense. McGregor (1-2) has a history of strong track programs, so perhaps it was fitting that in a game that went up and down the field, the Bulldogs emerged victorious.
“We have been playing hard,” McGregor coach Mike Shields said. “I was pleased with our execution, and I am happy for the kids.”
The Bulldogs basically executed their game plan at will, especially on offense, as they had 501 total yards on 52 plays. They had 22 first downs, and were a perfect 5-5 on third down conversions.
McGregor had a comfortable 35-20 cushion at halftime, but Jarrell opened the second half with a seven-minute drive. However, facing fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, the Bulldogs stopped the Cougars on an option.
That play was big, and the next one was bigger. McGregor senior quarterback VeAndre McDaniel raced up the middle 97 yards to extend the Bulldog lead to three touchdowns. Jarrell got within two scores in the fourth quarter, but a Reese Huffman sack on fourth down with about three minutes remaining essentially ended any potential late challenge.
McDaniel had a huge night, going 6-for-9 for 96 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The dual-threat quarterback added 180 yards on 10 carries on the ground, with two more touchdowns. Junior running back Chad Lorenz had 126 yards on 15 carries. He also scored twice.
Ashton Vining was McGregor’s leading receiver. He hauled in three catches, two of which found the end zone. On defense, sophomore cornerback Darieus Dixon had a 42-yard interception return.
For the Cougars, junior running back Derrick Warren led the way, as he had 266 yards on 25 carries, with two touchdowns.
Turnovers had been McGregor’s Achilles heel heading into the game, and the Bulldogs had two more fumbles to run their season total to eight. Shields said they will look to protect the ball better next week, as they hit the road against another Metroplex opponent, Arlington Oak Ridge.
“We have some things to work on,” the second-year coach said, “but overall I am pleased. Whenever you don’t punt the ball, you have to feel good.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!