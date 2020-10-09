McGregor rallies for wild 58-57 victory over Troy

McDaniel snapped the ball on fourth-and-16 with six seconds remaining and scrambled to his right to run out the clock and allow the McGregor home fans to celebrate a big win.

McGregor struck first soon after the opening kickoff.

The Bulldogs were crisp on offense as they marched 80 yards in four plays. McDaniel got the drive started with a 34-yard scamper and later finished it with a 10-yard touchdown run.

But Hrbacek warmed up fast as well.

Troy began its first drive of the night at its own 40. On his first touch of the contest, the Trojans star running back got through a seam in the right side of the line and raced 60 yards for a touchdown.

Just like that, the tone was set.

McGregor gave up a fumble in the first quarter and was forced to punt once in the second. But the Bulldogs scored on their other five possessions of the first half.

That wasn’t quite enough to keep pace with Troy.

Kadin Workman returned a kickoff 65 yards to tie the game at 14.

And of course, Hrbacek kept grinding. He went to the break with five touchdowns and 219 rushing yards.