McGregor rallies to defeat No. 9 Scurry-Rosser

CLEBURNE — Six points away from a season-ending loss in the bi-district round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs, the McGregor Lady Bulldogs roared back for a dramatic five-set, come-from-behind victory over Scurry-Rosser on Thursday night.

After losing the first two sets 25-16, 25-19, McGregor trailed 19-13 in the third. A 7-0 run put them ahead 20-19, and the Lady Bulldogs closed it out 25-23.

From there, the resilient Lady Dogs went on a mission. After taking the fourth set 25-14, they closed out their first volleyball playoff win in recent memory 15-9 in the fifth set.

Senior middle blocker led the attack with 26 kills, while senior outside hitter Audrey Lillard had 15. Kiley Coats, also a senior, dished out a career-high 42 assists.

McGregor finished fourth in the rugged 17-3A. Scurry-Rosser, state-ranked all year, went undefeated in 18-3A.

No. 2 Crawford 3, Meridian 0

VALLEY MILLS — The No. 2-ranked Crawford volleyball team rolled in its playoff opener, claiming a straight-sets victory over Meridian.

The Lady Pirates (26-3) gave up just 11 points in the entire match as they defeated Meridian, 25-1, 25-4, 25-6, at the Valley Mills High School gym.