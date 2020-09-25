McGregor serves notice that it's a district contender by topping Rockdale

Throughout the offseason, the McGregor Bulldogs kept hearing how tough a district they were now in, after redistricting took place in February. With a league slate that featured traditional powers Cameron Yoe and Rockdale, a strong Troy team and former 4A schools Lorena and Caldwell, it was hard to argue.
After Friday night, McGregor served notice to the rest of the district that they belong in that group as well, as the Bulldogs knocked off Rockdale on homecoming, 49-40, in the biggest win for McGregor since Mike Shields became the head coach in 2019.
“We took a big step tonight,” Shields said. “They are very talented, but so are we. I’m excited for our team and for our community.”
A stout non-district slate that featured three-time defending Class 2A state champion Mart and a 4A Metroplex-area school, Lake Worth, got the Bulldogs ready, Shields said.
“We have been playing a tough schedule all year, and I think it prepared us well,” he said. “This is a tough district from top to bottom. You have to show up each week.”
The resurgent Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0) definitely showed up. They led from wire-to-wire, and were up by as much as 49-20 in the second half. A furious fourth-quarter Tiger rally made things interesting, but in a game that featured plenty of punches and counter-punches, McGregor was the last one standing when the final bell rang.
The Bulldogs came out to start the game like they were shot out of a cannon. Campbell McCauley covered up an onside kick attempt to begin the game, and then McGregor marched 52 yards to open the scoring. Bulldog quarterback VeAndre McDaniel scored on a 17-yard quarterback keeper to make it 7-0.
Caleb Carmichael recovered a Tiger fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and on the very next play McDaniel connected with wide receiver Deondre Parker on a 27-yard touchdown pass, delighting the homecoming crowd and definitely getting the attention of Rockdale, which won the Class 3A Division 1 state title as recently as 2017.
McDaniel had a huge game. The senior play-caller came into the game with 12 touchdown passes and just one interception in 2020, and he added four more scoring tosses Friday. In addition to Parker’s scoring snag, Zach Williams, Ashton Vining and Dayton Threadgill also caught touchdown passes.
Senior running back Chad Lorenz punished the Tigers all night with hard-nose running. He had 161 yards on 29 carries and one touchdown. Shields said the players in the trenches deserved a lot of credit for the signature win.
“We really challenged our offense and defensive lines this week,” he said. “We think that is where we can beat some people, and they kept pushing and pushing. I was proud of them.”
On defense, McGregor defensive lineman Reese Huffman had a big early sack, and junior defensive back Cooper Burgess had an interception that the Bulldogs turned into a 94-yard scoring drive to go up 49-20.
Special teams got into the act as well, as Khyrana Jones scored on a blocked punt by Parker in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs hit the road to take on Academy next Friday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!