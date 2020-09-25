McGregor serves notice that it's a district contender by topping Rockdale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the offseason, the McGregor Bulldogs kept hearing how tough a district they were now in, after redistricting took place in February. With a league slate that featured traditional powers Cameron Yoe and Rockdale, a strong Troy team and former 4A schools Lorena and Caldwell, it was hard to argue.

After Friday night, McGregor served notice to the rest of the district that they belong in that group as well, as the Bulldogs knocked off Rockdale on homecoming, 49-40, in the biggest win for McGregor since Mike Shields became the head coach in 2019.

“We took a big step tonight,” Shields said. “They are very talented, but so are we. I’m excited for our team and for our community.”

A stout non-district slate that featured three-time defending Class 2A state champion Mart and a 4A Metroplex-area school, Lake Worth, got the Bulldogs ready, Shields said.

“We have been playing a tough schedule all year, and I think it prepared us well,” he said. “This is a tough district from top to bottom. You have to show up each week.”