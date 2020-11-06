McGregor shows closing speed, rallies by Caldwell, 49-41

CALDWELL — Behind 269 rushing yards from Chad Lorenz, the playoff-bound McGregor Bulldogs wrapped up an impressive regular season with a 49-41 comeback victory over Caldwell Friday.

McGregor will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from District 11-3A Division I. Not bad for a school picked to finish last by Texas Football magazine.

“We knew this district would be tough,” McGregor coach Mike Shields said, “but we thought we had a good group of seniors. The whole team came out and had a great year. We proved some people wrong.”

McGregor will take on Yoakum next Friday in Hutto in the bi-district round.

Lorenz’s hard, chain-moving running was one of the key storylines of the night. The other was a dramatic fourth quarter that included 51 points between the two teams.

Trailing 20-19 to start the final frame, the Hornets increased their lead to 27-19 with 10:16 to play. That is when the fireworks really started.

On the next drive, Lorenz, a junior, scored from three yards out, and then McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel found Campbell McCauley for a successful two-point conversion, tying the game up 27-27.