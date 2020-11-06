McGregor shows closing speed, rallies by Caldwell, 49-41

CALDWELL — Behind 269 rushing yards from Chad Lorenz, the playoff-bound McGregor Bulldogs wrapped up an impressive regular season with a 49-41 comeback victory over Caldwell Friday.
McGregor will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from District 11-3A Division I. Not bad for a school picked to finish last by Texas Football magazine.
“We knew this district would be tough,” McGregor coach Mike Shields said, “but we thought we had a good group of seniors. The whole team came out and had a great year. We proved some people wrong.”
McGregor will take on Yoakum next Friday in Hutto in the bi-district round.
Lorenz’s hard, chain-moving running was one of the key storylines of the night. The other was a dramatic fourth quarter that included 51 points between the two teams.
Trailing 20-19 to start the final frame, the Hornets increased their lead to 27-19 with 10:16 to play. That is when the fireworks really started.
On the next drive, Lorenz, a junior, scored from three yards out, and then McGregor quarterback VeAndre McDaniel found Campbell McCauley for a successful two-point conversion, tying the game up 27-27.
The Bulldogs stole a possession and kept the momentum by executing a perfect onside kick, and on the very next play Lorenz raced 48 yards. With 7:58 left, McGregor led 34-27. However, one play later Caldwell answered right back, but their two-point try failed, and the Bulldogs found themselves clinging to a 34-33 lead.
It was a lead they would not relinquish, as Lorenz added two more rushing touchdowns. Junior defensive back Cooper Burgess added a key interception in the critical fourth quarter to help turn back the stubborn Hornets.
“That’s how all our games have been,” Shields said. “They played tough, but thank goodness we kept pressing.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!