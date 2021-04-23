 Skip to main content
McGregor, West golf teams clinch state berths
BRENHAM — McGregor and West both locked down berths in the state girls golf tournament, as the Lady Bulldogs finished second overall and the Lady Trojans were third at the Region III-3A tournament at Brenham Country Club.

Caldwell won the regional title with a two-day team score of 744. McGregor, the 2019 3A state champion, shot a 770 for second, while West was third at 838. Golf, like all spring UIL sports, was shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19.

McGregor junior Maggie Parmer won the individual title, shooting rounds of 85 and 87. West was paced by Lani Hamilton, who carded rounds of 93 and 91 for a 184 total.

The UIL Class 3A Girls State Tournament will be held May 10-11 at Shadow Glen Golf Course in Manor.

