McGregor's Chad Lorenz wins statewide Built Ford Tough award
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

McGregor quarterback Chad Lorenz became the latest Central Texas athlete to claim Built Ford Tough Player of the Week honors on Wednesday,

Chad Lorenz, McGregor

Lorenz

Lorenz, who rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns with 12 passing yards and six tackles on defense, was singled out as the top 3A performer.

“Chad is one of the toughest ball carriers to bring down that I have seen in my 25 years of coaching,” McGregor coach Mike Shields told the Built Ford Tough folks.

Lorenz joins Frost running back John Hendricks and Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert in winning the award for their respective classifications so far this season.

