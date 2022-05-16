McGregor's Parmer in the hunt for state golf tournament medal

AUSTIN — McGregor senior Maggie Parmer put herself in position to play for a medal in her final round of high school golf.

Parmer opened the UIL Class 3A state tournament with a 79 on Monday at Jimmy Clay Golf Course. She is tied for fifth, eight strokes behind individual leader Shay West of Wall and six back of Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart in third place.

Parmer claimed a bronze medal as a junior last spring with a 36-hole score of 77-83-160.

The McGregor girls’ team shot 373 in the first round and is in fifth place going into Tuesday’s final round. Wall leads the 3A team standings at 312. Odessa Compass Academy and Gunter are tied for second at 359.

The West girls posted a 390 and enter the final round in seventh.

Also in Austin, the Crawford girls opened the 2A state tournament with a 389 at Lions Municipal on Monday and have a shot at a team medal on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates are in fifth place, 29 strokes behind team leader Mason and eight behind Memphis in third place.

The Bosqueville girls opened with a round of 447 for 10th place through 18 holes.

In Kingsland, China Spring opened the 4A state tournament with a team score of 389 for 10th place, while Lake Belton was 12th at 399. Midlothian Heritage leads the 4A girls’ tournament with a first-round 315.