McGuire back to roots with upcoming hall of fame induction

When Joey McGuire is on the road recruiting as Texas Tech’s first-year head coach, one of the perks is seeing a lot of old friends and peers who are coaching high school football.

McGuire is by nature an optimistic, outgoing guy who can make a day at football practice in searing August heat sound like it’s the national championship game.

But nothing gets McGuire more excited than talking about high school football because that’s where his roots begin.

McGuire’s Cedar Hill teams were so successful that they paved the way to his upcoming induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on May 7.

“The first thing I think of is the players and coaches because I wouldn’t be where I am right now without those guys,” McGuire said. “People can say whatever they want, but you’re not going anywhere without them. Seeing them again is great.”

If McGuire had followed his initial career path, he would have become a nurse. But he changed his mind while attending UTA, and decided to become a coach because he saw the impact his father had made coaching him and other kids.

“My dad coached everything in Texarkana and Crowley,” McGuire said. “When we were done, he coached everybody in the neighborhoods. When I was going to college, I helped my dad coach my cousins in baseball, and I couldn’t wait to be around those guys. I kept hearing the call to coach, so I switched majors. My mom thought I was crazy.”

After graduation, McGuire began his coaching career at Crowley in 1995 before becoming an assistant at Cedar Hill two years later. In 2003, McGuire became the head coach of a program that had historically experienced little success, and led the Longhorns to the Class 5A Division II state championship in 2006.

“We had 56 seniors that year who had been with me in our program for four years,” McGuire said. “Before that, we had guys playing basketball who didn’t play football. But we recruited them to play football too. We’d convince them that a 6-foot corner could make it to the NFL. We knew we were building a culture, and that was a special group who knew how to work hard.”

That team also had a self-made theme song that inspired the players.

“They wrote a song in 2005 called ‘State Champs,’ and it was really good,” McGuire said. “That group had such belief. After we won the state title in 2006, our AD asked the guy in the sound booth to play it. He said he couldn’t do that, and then she pulled out a $100 bill. He played it and we had 30,000 people going nuts.”

McGuire’s teams continued to win at a high level, reaching the state championship again in 2012 where the Longhorns dropped a 35-24 decision to Katy, which was coached by the legendary Gary Joseph.

But the next two years, Cedar Hill beat Katy in close games to win consecutive state championshipss. Coincidentally, Joseph will also be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame with the 2022 class.

“When we played for the state championship in 2012, we had the lead late in the game and gave it up,” McGuire said. “A lot of those guys were sophomores. They really took to heart how hard the seniors on that team worked to get there. They knew this is how we play, how we treat each other. Coach Joseph is one of the greatest coaches ever, and to beat them we had to come back to win it.”

After compiling a remarkable 142-41 record in 14 seasons at Cedar Hill, McGuire made his plunge into college coaching as an assistant on former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s staff from 2017-19 and on Dave Aranda’s staff in 2020-21.

His son, Garret, was Cedar Hill’s senior quarterback in the 2016 season. So McGuire thought 2017 would be an ideal time to make the jump to college coaching. Garret joined his dad as a walk-on at Baylor, and now has a position on Rhule’s staff with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

“I loved it at Cedar Hill, and we were going to be good again,” McGuire said. “But I felt it was the perfect time to go into college coaching. So I talked to Coach Rhule and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Rhule hired McGuire in large part because of his network with Texas high school football coaches. For McGuire, that connection with his high school coaching roots will always be there.

