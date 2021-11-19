MCH Bulldogs aim for state title

Methodist Children's Home (9-2) vs. Wylie Prep (10-1)
TCAF Division I state championship
Time and site: 6:30 p.m., Saturday at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth
What's at stake: MCH won a state title four years ago, defeating Wylie Prep in the state final, 72-57. Since then, Wylie Prep has won a pair of state titles, including the 2020 championship with a 54-28 victory over Westlake Academy. ... After a slow start this fall, MCH has won nine straight. Bulldogs QB Sterling Kemper has passed for 855 yards and 19 TDs, while leading rusher Anthony Wilson has piled up 916 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
