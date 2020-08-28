McHenry, Robinson bag Taylor Ducks in season opener, 26-21

Before the game, Rubel talked about rolling with whatever punches he found in his Robinson head coaching debut in the new era of COVID sports.

Afterward, with his team encircled around him at the 45-yard line on the wind-swept Taylor High School field, Rubel praised his players’ fight and effort and told them it was the first step in a long high school football journey. “We have to get to work,” he said.

While this game was one of the first in the state played under new COVID-19 UIL regulations, it didn’t appear that abnormal. All fans wore masks in the stands the entire game, and were prodded by Taylor officials if they forgot.

The game officials all wore masks, as did some of the coaches. The players, cheerleaders and band, who marched at halftime with the drill team, did not.

Defense was the main calling card for Rockets in much of the first half of Rubel’s debut as head coach. After giving up a Taylor touchdown on the Ducks’ first possession of the season, Robinson fumbled on its 10-yard line and things looked bleak for the Rockets early.