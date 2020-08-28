McHenry, Robinson bag Taylor Ducks in season opener, 26-21

TAYLOR — Robinson rode senior quarterback Joseph McHenry and an opportunistic defense for a season-opening 26-21 win over the Taylor Ducks in the head coaching debut for new Rockets head man Robert Rubel on Friday night.
In the fourth quarter with Robinson trailing 21-20, it was McHenry who made all the plays to secure the tight, opening nondistrict victory.
The Rockets (1-0) spent three quarters mainly running the ball up the middle and around the end, then depending on their defense to hang in the game.
But on the final play of the third quarter, McHenry launched a 48-yard pass to Dallas Ryno, who made a leaping catch at the Taylor 8-yard line.
Three plays later, McHenry went around left end for a 7-yard scoring run and the 26-21 margin.
Taylor had had a chance to come back, but as was the case most of the night, the Robinson defense stood strong. Taylor faced fourth-and-3 at midfield with 6:17 left in the game, but Rockets defenders Cage McCloud and Daniel Walker batted down a fourth-down pass to give Robinson the ball back.
Facing third-and-5 with 4:01 left, it was McHenry who made the winning play again. He struggled up the middle for a six-yard gain, bouncing off several tacklers and getting the needed first down to allow his team to be able to run out the clock.
Before the game, Rubel talked about rolling with whatever punches he found in his Robinson head coaching debut in the new era of COVID sports.
Afterward, with his team encircled around him at the 45-yard line on the wind-swept Taylor High School field, Rubel praised his players’ fight and effort and told them it was the first step in a long high school football journey. “We have to get to work,” he said.
While this game was one of the first in the state played under new COVID-19 UIL regulations, it didn’t appear that abnormal. All fans wore masks in the stands the entire game, and were prodded by Taylor officials if they forgot.
The game officials all wore masks, as did some of the coaches. The players, cheerleaders and band, who marched at halftime with the drill team, did not.
Defense was the main calling card for Rockets in much of the first half of Rubel’s debut as head coach. After giving up a Taylor touchdown on the Ducks’ first possession of the season, Robinson fumbled on its 10-yard line and things looked bleak for the Rockets early.
But the Rockets’ team defense stood strong and didn’t allow any further advancement. A near interception near the goal line forced a 32-yard field goal miss to keep the score 7-0 in favor of Taylor.
Rockets star running back Kolten Saulters got Robinson on the scoreboard for the first time in 2020 with a 59-yard run when he broke up the middle and then cut left and dashed down the left sideline before being pushed out at the 1-yard line.
One play later, he scored to make it 7-6 after a Robinson missed two-point conversion.
Then it was time for the Rocket defense to give their team the first lead of the year as they pinned Taylor deep in its own territory with a nice punt. On second down, linebacker Cooper Petty fired over the line of scrimmage, scooped up a fumble and rambled 10 yards for a defensive score. The try for two was missed again but the Rockets owned a 12-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Bryson Bass capped a lengthy Taylor drive with a one-yard run and a 14-12 lead, but Robinson came right back with another impressive drive.
Running back Saulters and quarterback McHenry drove Robinson nearly 70 yards before wingback Jordan Springer swept around the left side for a 4-yard score and a 20-14 lead after a two-point run by Saulters.
But the lead was short-lived. On the ensuing kickoff, Taylor’s Ste’Kevion Johnson dashed 85 yards down the right sideline for a big-play return touchdown and a narrow 21-20 halftime lead after the third extra point by Daniel Mendoza.
