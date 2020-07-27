McLennan County teams remain locked in to Sept. 7 start date

McGregor’s Shields said that the District 11-3A executive committee – a district that includes McGregor and Lorena within the county and Cameron Yoe, Caldwell, Rockdale, Academy and Troy outside of it – is hoping to get a waiver from the UIL in how they approach their first practices. Normally, they’d have to spend a week of strength and conditioning when they first return, but Shields hopes that McGregor and Lorena could at least get straight to football practice once Sept. 7 arrives.

Similarly, Crawford first-year athletic director Greg Jacobs said that the health district’s ruling has complicated the Pirates’ efforts in trying to put together a feasible district sports schedule.

“What we’re doing now is trying to figure out a way to get our district schedule in. With a seven-team district, that’s not real easy,” Jacobs said.

Several coaches also expressed disgust that AAU and other select/travel ball teams in the area have continued to practice and hold tournaments, while schools who were already following the UIL’s social distancing guidelines for workouts are out of luck.