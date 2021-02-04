Meet a La Vega family who definitely has a ball together

MiMi said that she tries to listen and learn, and takes any firm coaching instruction in stride. In truth, she’s proud of the way her dad has adapted to coaching in high school. “He’s awesome, he’s amazing. He’s pretty tough, but he’s great,” she said.

The downside to this season for the family is that they’re rarely in the same gym on the same night. COVID-19’s interference prompted District 18-4A to get away from playing girls and boys varsity games at the same site on the same night. So MiMi and Marcus Sr. don’t get to see Marcus Jr. play much, other than the family’s nightly film sessions back at the homestead.

“I’m very, very proud of my son, my first one, the one who’s named right after me,” Marcus Sr. said. “It’s been a difficult time, not just for me but him, the wife, the whole entire family, trying to juggle both. And then the COVID year and switching out, having him play at a different venue, a different site, than we do every Tuesday and Friday. It does get frustrating. But we go home and watch film on him and on her as a family. We actually do that together. We also work on the kinks in the film, but it’s a luxury to watch him play, too.”

Despite the distance between them on game nights, the family keeps abreast of what’s happening at the other gym.