Meet the deans: Lorena's Biles, Abbott's Crawford have become area's wise old coaches

The way Ray Biles runs practice on a hot Wednesday afternoon on the turf at Lorena’s Leopard Stadium — and particularly in these days when a wide-brim hat and a neck-gaiter mask are standard-issue uniform for coaches — it’s easy to imagine him as the top hand on a cattle drive, riding herd and overseeing everything that’s happening.
Biles is entering his 29th season as the Leopards’ head football coach. The kid who played at Richfield in the 1970s, and had his first coaching job as a junior high assistant in former Reicher coach Johnny Tusa’s program, is now the dean of Central Texas coaches.
You can tell by watching that Biles trusts his assistants to coach the players up right. He mostly observes, occasionally clapping and shouting encouragement. When Friday night rolls around, it’s going to be his job to make the tough calls, but in practice he blends in.
“I’m pretty quick to explain to the guys on my staff, and I’ve got two of them that played for me, I need input from everybody,” Biles said. “Eventually, somebody’s got to make the decision. They gave me that wooden block with my name on it to put on my desk because somebody’s got to make the decision. But I want them all to contribute and I want to feel like they’re a part.”
About a half-hour drive north on Interstate 35, Abbott coach Terry Crawford is settling into a similar mindset.
Crawford joined the Abbott staff as head baseball and boys basketball coach and a football assistant in 1992. He became the Panthers’ head football coach in 1998 and that’s been his role ever since. He guided Abbott to the Class 1A Division I state championship in 2015 and was recently named the Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Decade for the 2010s.
He’s still more likely to holler and stomp around at practice than Biles, but he’s learning to let assistant coaches Kyle Crawford and Kevin Scheler handle more of the load.
“If you came to our practice, you would think that Kyle is the head coach,” Crawford said.
Crawford coached both of his football assistants when they were in high school and they’re both family — Kyle is his son and Scheler is his nephew. Terry Crawford realizes some people might wonder how that works, but he’s got a handle on it.
“The family issue doesn’t bother me,” he said. “It concerned other people going into it. Like I’ve told both of them, ‘I’ll fire you just like I’ll fire anybody else.’ If we’re going to hold the kids to a certain standard, then we’re going to hold each other to a certain standard.”
Centex coaching club
Both Biles and Crawford are members of the two-decade club, an exclusive fraternity of coaches who put down roots and stayed at one school for more than 20 years. In Central Texas, the club includes former head coaches like University’s LeRoy Coleman, Tusa at Waco High, Midway’s Kent Bachtel, and current athletic directors Willie Williams at La Vega and Mark Bell at China Spring.
If a new coach at a school stays around long enough to see his first batch of seventh graders make it all the way through high school graduation, it’s a sign that he has implemented a successful system. Biles and Crawford are now coaching their second generation of athletes.
Biles was the offensive coordinator on a coaching staff in Katy that eventually built that program into one of the state’s premier powerhouses. He moved into the head coach’s chair at Lorena in 1992 and started building just like any new coach does.
“I was just trying to make this the best job,” Biles said. “I got here and fell in love with the community. We had four kids going through school. It was just a great place.
“My dad always told me, ‘Be careful when there’s green grass over in somebody else’s yard. It may be a leaky septic tank. Take care of what you’ve got and try and build that.’ ”
Crawford, a Plano native, had one year in the six-man game at Bynum before he arrived in Abbott in 1992. The Panthers played 11-man football for four years in the 1990s and it almost spelled the end of football coaching for Crawford, who had aspirations of coaching college basketball.
“It was tough,” Crawford said. “We were playing 11-man with 13 kids and it was really hard. I was burned out on football and looking at getting out of it.
“We dropped down to six-man in ’98. Our principal became superintendent. He came to me and asked if I would reconsider coaching football and the rest is history. It’s funny how the Lord guides you and changes you.”
Meaningful connections
Crawford has 189 victories to his credit, while Biles is close behind at 176. But wins come in a lot of different shapes and sizes. Biles said he values letters and emails from former players as highly as finishing ahead on the scoreboard on a Friday night.
“They’re still checking in on me and you’re finding out that they’re good fathers, good husbands,” Biles said. “They’ve got businesses. They’re good for society.”
That’s an indication that the holistic approach to running a program has worked in the past.
Neither of the Central Texas coaching deans brought up formations, personnel or strategy in discussing what has helped them keep their jobs for so long. Both Biles and Crawford talked about the life lessons they teach being central to the process of building a football team.
“Build good men and hold them accountable,” Crawford said. “You’ve got to focus on the individual more than the athletic skill. Once you develop young men and you show them how to be accountable, you’re going to be successful.”
