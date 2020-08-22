Meet the deans: Lorena's Biles, Abbott's Crawford have become area's wise old coaches

Crawford joined the Abbott staff as head baseball and boys basketball coach and a football assistant in 1992. He became the Panthers’ head football coach in 1998 and that’s been his role ever since. He guided Abbott to the Class 1A Division I state championship in 2015 and was recently named the Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Decade for the 2010s.

He’s still more likely to holler and stomp around at practice than Biles, but he’s learning to let assistant coaches Kyle Crawford and Kevin Scheler handle more of the load.

“If you came to our practice, you would think that Kyle is the head coach,” Crawford said.

Crawford coached both of his football assistants when they were in high school and they’re both family — Kyle is his son and Scheler is his nephew. Terry Crawford realizes some people might wonder how that works, but he’s got a handle on it.

“The family issue doesn’t bother me,” he said. “It concerned other people going into it. Like I’ve told both of them, ‘I’ll fire you just like I’ll fire anybody else.’ If we’re going to hold the kids to a certain standard, then we’re going to hold each other to a certain standard.”

