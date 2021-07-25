Meet the new (old) Goat herder: Groesbeck's Longbotham happy to hand off keys to daughter

“I think it was good, because I always know that my dad has my back,” Lauren said. “There’s ways where I’m like Jim Longbotham, and ways where my mouth gets in the way. I’m a little bit feistier, he’s more like the voice of reason. … It was one of the most fun things I was ever able to do, because he’s my dad.

“There were times I wanted to prove myself so much, I’d rage against what your dad tells you to do. Ambition gets in the way. But the older I’ve gotten, the more I say, OK, what would Jim Longbotham do? Because Lauren Longbotham wants to go to war right now. But sometimes that’s not the best way of doing it.”

After Lauren left Groesbeck, she really left, with no real intentions of returning other than to visit. She played four years at Louisiana Tech before graduating in 2003, then moved to Dallas to start a job as an assistant coach at SMU. Three years later, she ascended to the Mustangs’ head coaching job as the youngest NCAA tennis coach in the country.

Her jobs at SMU and later Auburn led Lauren on a wild ride.