Meet the new (old) Goat herder: Groesbeck's Longbotham happy to hand off keys to daughter

GROESBECK — When Jim Longbotham retired the first time as Groesbeck High School’s tennis coach, he couldn’t really get away.
This time around, Longbotham knows retirement will stick. That’s because he has the utmost confidence the program will be in good hands — hands that he once helped wrap around a racket when they were hardly big enough to hold one.
After a two-year revival of his high school coaching career, Jim is passing the torch over to his daughter, Lauren (Longbotham) Spencer. Call it nepotism if you want, but if you knew any better you’d know what a great hire this is for Groesbeck ISD. Not only is Lauren one of the great all-time players in Central Texas — she won three straight state doubles championships for the Goats from 1997-99 — but she also fashioned a highly successful two-decade run as a college tennis coach at SMU and Auburn.
“There is always that thought of, who’s going to take your place? Because it’s something you’ve worked your whole life to build,” Jim said. “So, it’s a big deal (to have Lauren).”
Among Central Texas high school tennis programs, the Goats have long been able to make a convincing case that they’re the GOAT. As in, the greatest (program) of all-time. Under Longbotham’s guidance, Groesbeck annually made trips to the state tournament, usually sending multiple qualifiers. This spring, the Goats pocketed a Class 3A state title in mixed doubles behind the tandem of Blane Sadler and Andrea Smith.
Longbotham, a Groesbeck native, built the program from the ground up. He served as the Goats’ head coach for 36 years, even while wearing other hats in the community, including a nearly 20-year run as town mayor. Then in 2012, he stepped away, not long after Lauren had taken over as the head coach at Auburn.
“She got the Auburn job, found out a day later they were pregnant,” Jim said. “My wife said, ‘I’m retiring.’ I said, ‘If you’re retiring, I’m retiring.’”
It didn’t take. Jim needed something to do. Before long, Lauren called and offered her dad a role as a volunteer assistant coach at Auburn. They spent three years in that capacity — daughter as the boss, dad as the assistant — and enjoyed a string of successes, including two trips to the NCAA’s Sweet 16.
“Someone asked me, how’d you go from being the head coach to coaching under her? How hard was that?” Jim said. “Well, the pressure’s off somewhat. It was just a fun deal, because you go from coaching 20 people on a team to about 10 on a team. You get to actually closer with them in practice situations.”
Lauren said that having her dad around brought a different dynamic to the Auburn program. More than anything, it gave her a sounding board, someone who would tell it to her straight and love her unconditionally no matter what.
“I think it was good, because I always know that my dad has my back,” Lauren said. “There’s ways where I’m like Jim Longbotham, and ways where my mouth gets in the way. I’m a little bit feistier, he’s more like the voice of reason. … It was one of the most fun things I was ever able to do, because he’s my dad.
“There were times I wanted to prove myself so much, I’d rage against what your dad tells you to do. Ambition gets in the way. But the older I’ve gotten, the more I say, OK, what would Jim Longbotham do? Because Lauren Longbotham wants to go to war right now. But sometimes that’s not the best way of doing it.”
After Lauren left Groesbeck, she really left, with no real intentions of returning other than to visit. She played four years at Louisiana Tech before graduating in 2003, then moved to Dallas to start a job as an assistant coach at SMU. Three years later, she ascended to the Mustangs’ head coaching job as the youngest NCAA tennis coach in the country.
Her jobs at SMU and later Auburn led Lauren on a wild ride.
“College athletics is the biggest, fastest roller coaster in the amusement park, and everyone wants to do it,” she said. “And everyone wants to coach in it, and everyone wants to be in it. The longer you’re on the roller coaster, like with any roller coaster, you think, OK, now I’m kind of getting sick and I’m ready to get off. From afar, no one knows all the twists and turns and ups and downs.”
When COVID-19 arrived in 2020, Lauren sensed an opportunity to step off the NCAA’s version of the Texas Giant. She and her husband Stephen, also a former college tennis player, moved their three boys, all under age 10, back to her hometown of Groesbeck while they figured out their next move.
She had no desire to coach tennis. None. Then one parent asked if she’d work with her kid. Then another. She also took notice of the growing number of players showing up on the courts, even in tennis-mad Groesbeck, since the game was deemed a “safe sport” by the CDC during the pandemic.
In time, she found her passion for the game rejuvenated.
“Different parts of my life, I feel like tennis has saved me,” Lauren said. “Having that sense of community and support, especially in a very trying time with what we’ve all been through in the past year and a half, it healed my soul. The world was crazy out there, but in Groesbeck it was not crazy.”
In the meantime, Jim Longbotham had resumed his old role shepherding the Goats to the top of the tennis mountain. After his first retirement in 2012, Groesbeck went through a couple of coaches in the first two years, one of which resulted in a rare season outside of the state tournament. Then a friend of Jim’s, Dusty Loewe, took the job and restored some of the old luster before he retired in 2019.
So, Jim stepped out of his easy chair and back onto the court. He didn’t know how long he’d hold down the post, but then fate brought his oldest daughter back to town.
Lauren said that her husband Stephen needed no convincing. A native of Miami, Florida, he fell in love with the small-town, easygoing pace of Groesbeck. Her three sons marveled that their mom was something of a local celebrity, and they were happy to see their grandparents more often.
So, bring on the next chapter. She and Stephen have started a tennis academy in Groesbeck which she hopes will give rural Central Texas kids an opportunity for the kind of high-quality competition that she had to travel to Waco, Houston and Dallas for when she was younger. They also have a dream of one day opening up a restaurant in downtown Groesbeck.
Lauren has gained a new perspective and appreciation for her hometown’s sense of community and all it has to offer. After two decades in the rat race of college athletics, she’s happy to take a step back to a slightly quieter life of Goat herding. For her teaching duties, she even ended up with her dad’s old room at Groesbeck High, Room 501.
It’s back to retirement for Jim, but suffice it to say, he’ll still be making regular trips to the tennis courts.
“To get to coach your daughter, and then I got to coach with her for three years at Auburn, that was amazing,” Jim said. “Then for her to come back home … this will really be special.”