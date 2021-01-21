Merenda endured family tragedy to lead Pirates

Karan Merenda’s sister and her husband, Jamie and James Wolfe, took the boys into their home. The Wolfes, who have five grown kids and three grandchildren, have created an environment that Tanner described as “blended and blessed.”

“Taking three teenage boys in is a lot. One that’s fixing to graduate and two more that are in high school still,” Tanner said. “I didn’t think we’d have anyone else to go to, but them stepping up and the community stepping up and helping us and doing everything they can has been amazing.”

As the starting quarterback in a small town, Merenda had many eyes on him as he went through a family tragedy. His response helped form a bond among the Pirates that goes beyond football.

“Everybody respects that guy. Not just the kids, but the coaches,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “I was around his family. We were very close to them. To see what he had to experience and how he had to deal with it — he’s got two younger brothers that he’s had to take under his wing — he’s a young man that’s well ahead of his years.”

Merenda threw 19 touchdown passes and rushed for nine more, leading the way for the Crawford offense as the Pirates advanced to the Class 2A Division I state semifinals. Along the way, he earned District 7-2A D-I MVP honors.