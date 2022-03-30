 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Meridian hires Itasca's Kerbow to fill football/AD vacancy

Crawford-Meridian0053.JPG

Meridian ISD has hired Jim Kerbow as its new head football coach/athletic director, approving the move at last week’s school board meeting.

Kerbow makes the move across Central Texas to Meridian from Itasca, where he spent the past three years leading the Wampus Cats. He went 5-23 in his time in Itasca. He also has past stints at Huntington, Frankston, Rosebud-Lott, Rockdale, Lamar Consolidated, Columbus and Tyler Lee in more than 20 years of coaching.

In an email, Meridian ISD superintendent Kim Edwards said the school district was “very excited” to add Kerbow to its staff.

The Yellow Jackets went 1-9 on the gridiron last year. They last made the playoffs in 2017.

Kerbow follows Wade Morton, who left to take an assistant coach position at defending state champion China Spring.

