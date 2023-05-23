Meridian’s Brandon Knowles finished in a tie for 16th place at the Class 1A State Boys Golf Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

Knowles followed up his first-day 82 with an 88 on Tuesday, giving the senior a two-round total of 170. Will Thomason of Chester shot 78-75-153 to win the overall title in 1A.

Central Texas’ only other state qualifiers, the Lake Belton team, placed ninth in the Class 5A team race, out of 12 teams. Chandler Cooke matched his first-day 77 with another one Tuesday to lead the Broncos.