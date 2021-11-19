Methodist Home Bulldogs aim for state title

Methodist Children's Home (9-2) vs. Wylie Prep (10-1)

TCAF Division I state championship

What's at stake: MCH won a state title four years ago, defeating Wylie Prep in the state final, 72-57. Since then, Wylie Prep has won a pair of state titles, including the 2020 championship with a 54-28 victory over Westlake Academy. ... After a slow start this fall, MCH has won nine straight. Bulldogs QB Sterling Kemper has passed for 855 yards and 19 TDs, while leading rusher Anthony Wilson has piled up 916 yards and 20 touchdowns.