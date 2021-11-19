 Skip to main content
Methodist Home Bulldogs aim for state title
MCH 2021

Methodist Children's Home football players (top row from left) Sterling Kemper, Corleone Coleman, Maury Arnold, (bottom row from left) Daniel Zapata, Anthony Wilson and Robert Hogan lead the Bulldogs into the TCAF Division I state championship game on Saturday.

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

Methodist Children's Home (9-2) vs. Wylie Prep (10-1)

TCAF Division I state championship

Time and site: 6:30 p.m., Saturday at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth

What's at stake: MCH won a state title four years ago, defeating Wylie Prep in the state final, 72-57. Since then, Wylie Prep has won a pair of state titles, including the 2020 championship with a 54-28 victory over Westlake Academy. ... After a slow start this fall, MCH has won nine straight. Bulldogs QB Sterling Kemper has passed for 855 yards and 19 TDs, while leading rusher Anthony Wilson has piled up 916 yards and 20 touchdowns.  

