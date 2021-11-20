 Skip to main content
Methodist Home falls in TCAF state final, 72-57
Methodist Home falls in TCAF state final, 72-57

FORT WORTH — Jake Durbin hauled in five touchdown catches to spur Wylie Prep past Methodist Children’s Home, 72-57, in the TCAF six-man state championship game on Saturday night. It marked the second straight state title for Wylie Prep.

The Bulldogs (9-3) stayed close in this back-and-forth affair, and trailed only 48-44 late in the third quarter following Anthony Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown run and subsequent PAT. But the Patriots (11-1) kept the pressure on MCH with their passing attack, with Kole Von Runnen and Durbin regularly hooking up for TD connections.

MCH was looking for its second state title in program history and its first since 2017.

