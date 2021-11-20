Methodist Home falls in TCAF state final, 72-57

FORT WORTH — Jake Durbin hauled in five touchdown catches to spur Wylie Prep past Methodist Children’s Home, 72-57, in the TCAF six-man state championship game on Saturday night. It marked the second straight state title for Wylie Prep.

The Bulldogs (9-3) stayed close in this back-and-forth affair, and trailed only 48-44 late in the third quarter following Anthony Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown run and subsequent PAT. But the Patriots (11-1) kept the pressure on MCH with their passing attack, with Kole Von Runnen and Durbin regularly hooking up for TD connections.